PPDS Heads to InfoComm 2022 India Committed to Supporting Customers in Asia

PPDS is heading to InfoComm India 2022 in Mumbai next month (September 5-7).

Exhibiting on stand E25, the three-day event—India’s go-to tradeshow for buyers to discover the latest AV and IT technologies and solutions—will mark an important milestone in PPDS’ expansion and accelerated growth ambitions in the Indian and wider Asian market, with hospitality, retail, education, and corporate among key market verticals.

[How PPDS dvLED Displays Bring Content, Communications to a Refurbished HQ]

Joining more than 200 exhibitors and an anticipated 11,500 visitors at the Bombay Exhibition Center, the show will provide a rare opportunity for the AV and IT industry (including system integrators, distributors and end users) to meet with members of PPDS’ local teams, as well as the newly appointed global leadership team, while being able to view and experience a wide range of PPDS’ latest innovative solutions being demonstrated in the region for the first time. These include, but are not limited to:

Philips E-Line: A brand new range of advanced interactive 4K displays for education, offering effortless wireless sharing and collaboration in and out of the classroom, and the first display from PPDS to feature a new generation of zero-gap, zero-latency touchscreen technology.

Philips 6000 Series dvLED: A brand new range of highly flexible, beyond 8K, direct-view LED displays, bringing unrivalled performance and effortless bezel-free installations, designed to cater exclusively for 16:9 content, to meeting rooms, boardrooms, auditoriums, and lobbies.

Wave: A new cloud platform unlocking the power, versatility, and intelligence inside Philips professional displays, designed for, and in collaboration with system integrators to install, control and manage Philips professional displays remotely from any location.

Investing in people and infrastructure

PPDS’ attendance at InfoComm India will kick off an exciting, more focused strategy in Asia. This will see PPDS build upon and further strengthen its presence, reach, and propositions, bringing more value and choice to customers (including those with a national and international presence) through its ever-evolving innovative range of professional display solutions.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights]

With a forecast of 8.5% growth in 2022, India’s economy is set to become the fastest growing in the world. As a result of the pandemic, adoption of technologies by businesses in India has been accelerated across all sectors, with AVIXA valuing the Pro AV market at around $7.7 billion. This figure will grow steeply as India’s digital ecosystem expands, with PPDS perfectly positioned to support businesses with every step of their journey.

“Since its inception in 2013, InfoComm India has become one of the most important go-to tradeshows for AV and IT professionals operating in the Indian and surrounding markets," Atul Jasra, India Business Head at PPDS, commented. "As an ever-present figure at other leading shows, such as ISE in Europe and InfoComm U.S., we understand the importance and value that events such as these bring, allowing customers to physically interact with our expert teams and to get hands-on demonstrations of the latest technologies and software solutions that can be used to transform their businesses. We have identified some incredible opportunities in India, where we can bring real value, knowledge and expertise in supporting businesses with pre- and post-installation needs and requirements, including services. We’re delighted to be participating at InfoComm India 2022 and I look forward to meeting you there.”