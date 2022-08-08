How PPDS dvLED Displays Bring Content, Communications to a Refurbished HQ

The recently refurbished Heijmans head office in Rosmalen, Netherlands, was brought to life with stunning brightness with PPDS. The headquarters chose Phillips 7000 series LED panels as the centerpiece to the building.

Heijmans are creators of healthy living environments. This Dutch construction group was founded in 1923 and is regarded as one of the most prolific leaders in property development. Their future-centric thinking has shaped the way we live, work, and connect with environmentally conscious designs and inspiring innovations.

Today, the 4500-strong team at Heijmans is responsible for building the finest homes, stores, company premises, as well as developing residential areas, shopping centers, and business parks. With social contribution in heart and soul, Heijmans is dedicated in shaping the spatial environment for a better world.

Challenge: Bringing Creative Thinking to Life

The company focuses on quality improvements, innovation, and integrated solutions for both the public and professional sectors, and for government bodies, thus it was of great importance for Heijmans to exude creative thinking within their own showroom.

As an inspirational space where customers are taken on a journey of imagination, advice, and development planning, their central hall needed a progressive display setup to truly showcase their innovative capabilities and progressive vision. With recent renovations to the showroom, the display also needed to be bright enough to make an impact in the abundance of natural light.

Solution

To bring their vision to life, Heijmans teamed up with PPDS and BIS|Econocom for an eye-catching AV solution. Harnessing the creative design of the main hall, a custom Philips 7000 Series LED display was installed across a central corner wall.

Benefits of the 700 Series

Unique design: 45-degree cabinets ensure a unique design capable of seamless viewing from multiple angles.

45-degree cabinets ensure a unique design capable of seamless viewing from multiple angles. High brightness: 1200-nit brightness keeps content at the center of attention, no matter how much natural light shines through the showroom.

1200-nit brightness keeps content at the center of attention, no matter how much natural light shines through the showroom. Multiple inputs: Content can be played back via a single channel or multiple sources to utilize the over-sized display space.

Content can be played back via a single channel or multiple sources to utilize the over-sized display space. Flawless picture quality: Zero dead pixels and ultra-sharp resolution bring the content to life, while showcasing the perfect attention to detail that Heijmans delivers through its services.

This oversized display was made for impact, with a unique 45-degree cabinet design that delivers a versatile visual feast capable of input from single and multiple content channels. Featuring high brightness and fine pixel pitch, Heijmans can now ensure that its branded content and news, as well as company and project information, is prominent, sharp, and clear. As a result of this spectacular dvLED wall, the innovative nature of Heijmans is always on display – forming a lasting impression for all visitors and staff.

“Philips LED is really cost effective and you can be very creative with its integration," said Bart Donkersloot, sales director at BIS|Econocom. "It was a flawless installation and we couldn’t find any dead pixels. The Philips 7000 series from PPDS is one of the best in its kind.”