PPDS' Answer for Seamless One-Stop Wireless Content Sharing

PPDS has unveiled its Philips ScreenShare. This comprehensive all-in-one presentation software solution was designed to enhance the experience in classrooms and meeting rooms by delivering seamless and unrestricted secure wireless content sharing and connected experiences.

Philips ScreenShare comes pre-installed on all new Philips Collaboration BDL3152E and BDL4152E interactive displays and is available for download via PPDS Wave on existing models. It offers near-universal compatibility, connectivity, and inclusivity, overcoming many common complexities, limitations, and frustrations experienced with other comparable content sharing solutions.

A fully GDPR-compliant solution, developed in collaboration with DisplayNote, whose software was used in over 300,000 classrooms and powering over 15 million screen shares in 2023—Philips ScreenShare embraces BYOD, allowing the presenter (screen controller) and up to 100 participants to simultaneously connect and share content directly on the main display using their own personal device.

To encourage and facilitate effortless collaboration, presenters can seamlessly connect and disconnect specific devices/individuals at any moment, providing them with the opportunity to wireless present and broadcast their screens on the main display. For enhanced group interactivity, Philips ScreenShare features ‘GridView’ and ‘extended GridView’ allowing up to nine devices to connect and broadcast at the same time.

“Technology should be open to all, with no individual left behind," said Siddarth Gopal, global director software solutions at PPDS. "At PPDS, we work hard to remove all the complexities and restrictions experienced by some of the other solutions in the market, ensuring maximum inclusivity and productivity, whatever the environment. With Philips ScreenShare, we are facilitating the freedom for people to present how they want, and for participants to broadcast their views instantly and securely. With twenty eight languages and extensive controls and other capabilities, collaboration is made simple or effective.”

Philips ScreenShare At a Glance:

(Image credit: PPDS)