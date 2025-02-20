Powersoft Acquires 51% of K-Array

Powersoft Group today announced a binding investment agreement to acquire 51% of the share capital of K-Array from H.P. Sound Equipment. The agreement also allows for Powersoft to purchase the remaining 49% of K-Array's share capital. The transaction is expected to close by next month.

By combining its know-how in amplification systems, signal processing, and transducers with K-Array's expertise in compact, high-performance loudspeaker engineering and design, Powersoft will be able to accelerate its expansion in these markets and strengthen its position. The combination will also open up new joint business opportunities and allow for the expansion of business offerings into new market segments within the Powersoft portfolio. Plus, the combined presence of the two companies through their distribution networks will drive greater penetration in high-growth markets such as Asia and Latin America, further consolidating the Group's global positioning.

According to Powersoft, the acquisition also represents the logical development of a long-established "supplier-customer" partnership between two companies that share common values: technological innovation, excellence, creativity, design, customer focus, and product quality. The goal is to leverage their complementary strengths, boosting competitiveness and fostering growth, while preserving their distinct identities and operational autonomy within a shared growth plan. Currently, Powersoft is set to continue its mission as a global technology provider, while K-Array will maintain its unique positioning in the high-end audio speaker industry.

The acquisition is fully aligned with Powersoft’s strategic development plan, which aims to strengthen its presence in the pro audio sector through both organic growth and acquisitions. Part of the company’s growth strategy is to shift from a product company to a solution provider, with a primary focus on the transportation and automotive sectors, where technological innovation, efficiency, and the reliability of audio systems play a key role. To that end, Powersoft recently signed an agreement with Ferrari, marking the audio company’s entry into the supercar industry.

“This transaction arises from a successful partnership between two companies that have been collaborating for many years now, with a strong territorial proximity and sharing a creative and innovative spirit,” said Luca Lastrucci, CEO of Powersoft. “The synergy between Powersoft and K-Array is set to generate significant results in technological innovation, allowing us to strengthen our presence in the segments where we already operate while also expanding into new areas.” \

“We have been collaborating with Powersoft since the beginning, and beyond being neighbors and sharing an identity deeply rooted locally yet globally oriented, we are united by a strong passion for technology and sound,” added Alessandro Tatini, chairman and CEO of K-Array. “Their innovations have always been an essential part of our work, making it obvious to realize that joining forces could add significant value to the growth that, in recent years, has been in double digits, bringing us immense satisfaction.”