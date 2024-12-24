Spazio Takes Nightlife to the Next Level with K-array Sound System.

Spazio, located above the Italian restaurant Lynora’s in West Palm Beach, has evolved from a speakeasy-style lounge into a full-fledged nightclub over the years, attracting DJs and fans from around the globe. This November, Spazio enhanced its club experience with a newly installed K-array sound system.

Adam Lipson, a DJ and partner at Spazio, co-owns the venue with restaurateur Angelo Abbenante, known for Lynora’s, Papichulo’s, and Blackbird. Lipson’s vision for Spazio was inspired by his roots as a DJ. Years ago, he would bring his own speakers to Lynora’s to create a better experience for his sets. As the lounge’s reputation grew, so did its ability to book DJs, offering a Miami-style club experience in the heart of West Palm Beach.

When Lipson encountered a K-array system while DJing with Oli Benz in Montauk, NY, he was impressed. “The clarity and power were unmatched,” he recalled. That experience sparked his decision to upgrade Spazio’s sound system, reaching out to K-array USA, who in turn brought in DRVCS AV to make it happen.

"We knew we wanted to use the K-array Dragon speaker as we have had great success with it in other clubs in Miami. Its compact size with large output made it a sure winner for this space." Davel Rodriguez, owner of DRVCS AV, explained. "No one could believe that we only needed six Dragons to replace 12 larger cabinets that used to be in the venue"

The new setup includes six Dragon-KX12 point source loudspeakers and six Thunder-KS3P I compact passive subwoofers, powered by a Kommander-KA208 amplifier. The KX12s were chosen for their ability to deliver high pressure sound in near field environments, ideal for Spazio's compact dance floor while the KS3P I subwoofers, featuring 21-inch neodymium magnet woofers, ensure a powerful and precise bass response.

Since the K-array system’s debut, Spazio has received rave reviews from both DJs and patrons. "DJs and guests have been blown away by the sound quality," Lipson concluded. "We're seeing increased interest not just in our events, but in the K-array brand itself."