Portrait Displays Releases CalMAN 2017

Portrait Displays announced a comprehensive automated color accuracy solution for High Dynamic Range (HDR) video displays.

CalMAN 2017 hosts advances in auto calibration. With CalMAN 2017’s AutoCal, calibration professionals or TV viewers at home can automatically optimize all the settings of supported televisions, including Samsung 2017 QLED TVs and 2017 Panasonic models, ensuring that the TVs operate to their full capabilities and content is delivered optimally.

“CalMAN’s AutoCal makes it possible for viewers to see everything their impressive new televisions are capable of delivering,” said Martin Fishman, co-CEO of Portrait Displays.

An entirely new workflow in CalMAN 2017 allows the measurement of color volume. Color volume is an important new way to visualize a display’s capabilities.



Until recently, information about a display’s color reproduction range has been presented in a two-dimensional format, showing the display’s color gamut at only one luminance level. The recent popularity of UHDTV, including high dynamic range and wide color gamut, has created a need for more comprehensive views of a display’s color range. CalMAN 2017’s three-dimensional color volume measurements reveal subtle color capability differences between different display models and technologies.

The Color Volume workflow in CalMAN 2017 is the first commercial solution for measuring all the color capabilities of a display, and CalMAN 2017’s Color Volume Visualizer is the first commercial utility for seeing a display’s color volume.

CalMAN 2017 also adds support for the Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) version of HDR, a standard rapidly gaining acceptance among broadcasters.