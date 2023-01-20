Pliant Technologies Releases New Feature for MicroCom XR

Pliant Technologies (opens in new tab) announces the latest MicroCom XR firmware update, which includes the addition of a new Dual Listen feature. Dual Listen gives users the ability to listen to two intercom channels simultaneously. This provides the benefit of monitoring communications on both the A and B channels, while also allowing users to switch between talking on either channels A or B independently. In addition, this new feature is selectable on each pack in the system, giving the individual user a choice between Dual Listen and normal A or B channel communications.

“Being introduced as part of MicroCom XR’s latest firmware release, Dual Listen is an exciting new feature for the Pliant Technologies two-channel MicroCom XR pack,” says Gary Rosen, vice president of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “Dual Listen allows our customers to create a more customized workflow for specific applications and provides even more value to an already cost-efficient wireless intercom system.”

MicroCom XR provides full-duplex, multi-user intercom solutions for applications where high-quality audio, extended range, ease of use, and affordability are essential. Available in 900MHz (where legal) and 2.4GHz, MicroCom XR is a two-channel intercom system that provides up to 10 full-duplex users, a 12-hour (field-replaceable) battery, and extended range.

The system offers unlimited listeners in addition to duplex users, all without the need for a basestation, providing flexibility for a range of applications. Additionally, MicroCom XR features an easy-to-read OLED display, an optional drop-in charger, and is IP67-rated. The system’s rugged, lightweight beltpacks have been built to endure the wear and tear of everyday use as well as the extremes encountered in outdoor environments.

MicroCom XR features a default Repeater Mode, which connects users working beyond the typical range by locating the Master beltpack in a centralized location helping to overcome RF barriers. Also, as a system selectable option, MicroCom XR has a Roam Mode that further expands the coverage area of any system. This mode links users spread throughout a venue by assigning a strategically located Master pack as well as a secondary Submaster pack. This allows users to move more freely throughout a venue while staying connected through typical communication barriers such as walls and floors.

MicroCom XR is designed with advanced RF technology and specifically for broadcast and production use, making MicroCom XR an ideal solution for an array of professional applications. MicroCom XR offers exceptional sound quality and range providing more features and performance to users with more modest budgets. This includes smaller houses of worship facilities, schools, videographers, corporate events, and more.

Pliant also offers a wide range of professional headsets for use with MicroCom intercom systems. Ranging from the complete line of popular SmartBoom headsets to small, cost-effective specialty headsets, Pliant has a solution to fit most applications and budgets.

Pliant Technologies will showcase this new feature for MicroCom XR, along with its CrewCom and CB2 intercom solutions throughout ISE 2023 (Stand 7G850).