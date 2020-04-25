Planar Supports AV and Local Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

To support the fight against COVID-19 , Planar is offering essential services to members of the AV community who support critical businesses—including donations of the company’s desktop monitors, free maintenance, warranty extensions, and online delivery of AVIXA CTS-Certified Planar Academy technology training courses.

Planar also donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals in Oregon, including 5,000 medical face masks to Legacy Health, Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, and Adventist Medical Center.

“Today, we are more committed than ever before to support our customers and community in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Planar executive vice president of sales, marketing, and pro services Adam Schmidt. “These are trying times for all. Being able to provide essential services that help protect our first responders and maintain day-to-day business operations for our customers and resellers offers a sense of hope that everyone needs right now.”

In addition to the company’s donations, Planar is enforcing aggressive social distancing and disinfecting practices for employees in the company’s factories and in the field—in Oregon, throughout the United States, and around the world. To help minimize the risk of disease spreading, the company has altered shift schedules to minimize employee interaction and is reserving resources to sanitize equipment and the facility between shifts.

To further help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Planar is educating customers and resellers on the simple steps they can take to disinfect Planar LCD and LED displays. For more information about sanitizing Planar display solutions from bacteria and viruses, visit planar.com/blog/2020/4/2/keep-it-clean-disinfecting-your-planar-display-solutions.

