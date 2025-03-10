Pro AV Newsmakers: Joe Pham Retires, ADI | Snap One are 'Even Better Together

Well, March opened without a major Pro AV acquisition, a rarity thus far in 2025. There were still six more personnel moves and a bevy of partnerships which highlighted the week that was.

The big news if the week was that QSC's Joe Pham announced his retirement. AV Technology's Cindy Davis broke the news and had an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with the CEO. Here's what he had to say about his retirement and the future of both QSC and Pro AV.

Now, get caught up with what you may have missed below.

People News

(Image credit: Future)

Adamson Strengthens Its UK Presence

(Image credit: Adamson)

Adamson System Engineering appointed Vince Borrelli as business development manager for the U,K. and Ireland, bringing with him many years of experience, gained within the professional loudspeaker manufacturing market.

“This is the first hire for Adamson in the development of a much broader UK strategy and it’s just the beginning,” said Adamson’s EMEA sales director, Jasper Ravesteijn. “This appointment marks an exciting milestone as we continue to strengthen our capabilities and deliver exceptional value to new and existing clients in the UK. With Vince’s expertise, we can explore new opportunities, enhance our services and further grow our presence in the United Kingdom and Ireland.”

Cleerline Appoints Terry Trutt

(Image credit: Cleerline Technology)

The Cleerline Technology Group appointed Terry Trutt as marketing specialist. Trutt brings proven expertise in marketing and project management, having developed successful campaigns on behalf of high-profile brands such as the NFL, Sony Peacock, and others. Trutt also has experience in graphic design, creative strategy, and marketing data analytics, able to provide insights into customer metrics to ensure that advertising strategies are properly focused and effective.

“I am excited to have Terry join the team as Marketing Specialist, supporting Cleerline’s position as an innovator and best-in-class solutions provider in Fiber Optic connectivity,” explained Rick Sant, managing partner at Cleerline Technology. “I am confident that Terry will help us establish high-impact marketing campaigns, branding materials, product photography, and other peripherals, enhancing Cleerline’s overall visibility and messaging initiatives.”

Darrin Young Joins dBTechnologies USA as Director of Sales

(Image credit: dBTechnologies)

Darrin Young, known in the pro audio industry as B-SIDE, has joined the dBTechnologies USA as the new director of sales for North America. Young brings a wealth of expertise and a fresh perspective to his new role, with a proven track record in sales, marketing, training, and driving strategic market growth.

His professional career in the pro audio industry began in 1999 with Stanton Magnetics, where he played a key role in the company’s growth into the Stanton Group—a portfolio that includes brands like Cerwin-Vega, KRK Systems, and Stanton DJ. He has worked with Gibson's Pro Audio Division and rose through the ranks at DAS Audio of America, to VP of sales and marketing. His ability to turn market insights into effective product development initiatives played a significant role in DAS Audio’s growth in the U.S.

Lectrosonics Appoints Jonathan von Rentzell as Central U.S. Regional Sales and Technical Manager

(Image credit: Lectrosonics)

Lectrosonics has hired Jonathan von Rentzell as Central U.S. regional sales and technical manager. Von Rentzell plays a vital role in Lectrosonics’ business across 19 states: North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Indianna, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan.

His position at Lectrosonics draws on two equally important qualities: His astute eye for sales and business opportunities and his understanding of the theory, technology, and operation of wireless audio. Hence, his activities include presenting Lectrosonics products to rep firms, dealers, and systems integrators, as well as existing and potential customers.

Von Rentzell comes to Lectrosonics from an extensive background in the pro audio and musical instrument industry. Beginning with a fine arts education, he helped record such notable artists as singer Jennifer Hudson at staple Chicago studios like Pressure Point and Urban Recording. A stint as sales and training manager at a Guitar Center store led to brand opportunities, including managerial sales positions with microphone manufacturers BLUE and Aston. Recently, was also the sole U.S. representative for Dotterel Technologies, a company specializing in isolation mics designed to capture sound in high-noise applications such as drone-mounting.

Listen Technologies Promotes Kasey Kaumans to Market Development Manager

(Image credit: Listen Technologies)

Listen Technologies has promoted Kasey Kaumans to market development manager. In this new role, Kaumans continues to foster Listen Technologies’ partnerships with the consultant and end-user communities and identifies growth opportunities for Listen Technologies in adjacent markets.

Kaumans has spent his entire career at Listen Technologies. Most recently, he was regional sales manager for the East Coast. Kaumans has developed strong customer and partner relationships and helped establish Listen Technologies as the leading provider of assistive listening and communication solutions in several vertical markets.

Kaumans is an ardent champion of accessibility who is passionate about helping customers provide exceptional audio experiences to all end-users. Kaumans identifies trends and anticipates the needs of hard of hearing individuals and anyone who might find it difficult to hear and understand in public spaces. As market development manager, he collaborates with product management to ensure Listen Technologies’ solutions are aligned to customer needs.

tvONE Expands Sales Team with Key Appointments in the U.S. and Europe

(Image credit: tvONE)

tvONE appointed Michael Huth as Southeast regional sales manager in the United States and Oli Fritz as regional sales manager for the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland).

Huth’s appointment comes after Jonathan Begleiter, former Southeast regional sales manager, was promoted to the director of sales (NCSA) position earlier this year. He brings extensive experience from the projector, display, and dvLED industry, having worked with manufacturers such as Panasonic, Vanguard LED, Salitek, and MAXHUB. His background also includes hands-on expertise as a technical video specialist with the Walt Disney World Company and in the rental and staging Industry.

Fritz joins tvONE with a wealth of knowledge in the AV industry, previously serving as a sales manager at BOSCH, where he was responsible for a range of products, including congress and conference systems. He has also worked with Exertis AV, one of tvONE’s key distribution partners, gaining deep insight into the AV distribution landscape.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ADI | Snap One Delivers an 'Even Better Together' Expo Program in 2025,

(Image credit: ADI | Snap One)

The 30th annual ADI Expo will begin March 13 in Anaheim, CA, under the banner “Even Better Together,” to debut its combined business offerings as one of the industry’s longest running one-day networking, sales, and training program. From Anaheim, the Expo will travel to Toronto on March 18 and then to 26 other North American cities before concluding in November.

The ADI Expo program provides participating suppliers with an opportunity to engage directly with dealer and integrator customers from across North America and showcase their latest product offerings. Each market has been strategically selected to maximize customer attendance, ensuring the best chance to connect with key decision-makers.

ADI | Snap One provides educational seminars and CEU credits (where applicable) at each Expo, equipping customers with the technical and business expertise they need to succeed. This also allows suppliers to position themselves as thought leaders and influencers in the industry. Additionally, dealers can meet with more suppliers, learn about more brands and products available in the expanded portfolio of solutions, and have an opportunity to profit from the one-day sales and learn from the training opportunities being offered.

The 2025 “Even Better Together” ADI Expo program will kick off with more than 50 Preferred Partner Suppliers who will receive premium logo placement on all ADI Expo event materials, program registration pages, printed flyers and digital signage. Additional suppliers will be participating in individual event locations.

AtlasIED Joins Ellipsys Commercial Technology Group as Vendor Partner

(Image credit: Ellipsys)

AtlasIED has joined Ellipsys Commercial Technology Group. This membership allows commercial AV and security integrators who are part of Ellipsys, access to AtlasIED’s breadth of audio and security technology solutions, training, and focused service.

Ellipsys Commercial Technology Group is a systems integrator network inside of Nationwide Marketing Group. Ellipsys provides an ecosystem for commercial systems integrators to grow their business. Ellipsys connects their members to industry-leading education, technology partners, and service partners, promoting collaboration, process improvement, and relationships. They also provide members access to a suite of business services to help expand and scale their businesses.

Broadsign and Scope3 Partner to Advance Carbon Measurement in DOOH Advertising

(Image credit: Broadsign)

Broadsign and Scope3 announced a partnership that sets the stage for more accurate, comprehensive carbon modeling of digital-out-of-home (DOOH) campaigns. As more brands seek to limit carbon emissions across their businesses, including marketing, the two companies have teamed up to expand the depth and precision of available DOOH emissions data.

As a result of the collaboration thus far, agencies and brands leveraging Scope3’s carbon measurement platform can now access DOOH property and format emissions data for over 1 million screens globally when planning DOOH and omnichannel campaigns. Available insights include average CO2e per impression for DOOH screens by country and venue category.

Scope3 users can view this data alongside similar insights from web, mobile, social, CTV, and other channels for more seamless carbon-conscious media planning and reporting. While DOOH is proven to augment omnichannel campaign performance, the data now available on Scope3’s platform also demonstrates its carbon efficiency on a per impression basis, reaffirming previous studies that illustrate the medium’s carbon-efficiency advantage over other channels.

Draper Strengthens Distribution Alliance with Exertis Almo

(Image credit: Exertis Almo)

Exertis Almo announced that Draper has taken steps to amplify the distribution partnership. The expanded alliance offers key benefits to Exertis Almo integrators, including the sourcing of Draper’s full Pro AV portfolio of standard and custom mounts and structures for LED and LCD video wall applications, as well as the complete offering of projection screens and projector lifts.

Additional Exertis Almo integrator advantages include streamlined procurement and reduced lead times, resulting in faster deployment, as well as the ability for integrators to offer high-end, tailored AV solutions for corporate, education, entertainment, and other high-profile markets.

Follow-Me Adds ULA Group as Sales Partner in Australia and New Zealand

(Image credit: Follow-Me)

Follow-Me announced a new partnership with ULA Group in Australia and New Zealand. The new partnership expands access to Follow-Me’s performer tracking technology across the region. With ULA Group’s vast industry expertise and comprehensive service and support, paired with Follow-Me’s automated follow-spot solutions, the collaboration promises to deliver innovative and highly customizable lighting and tracking systems for major entertainment and production projects.

Follow-Me’s performer tracking solutions provide accurate positional data for multi-target, multi-fixture follow-spots, as well as for immersive audio systems and video content mapping, resulting in more dynamic, immersive, and responsive lighting and audio environments. ULA’s teams provide technical support through all stages of the process, from technology selection and customization, through to supply, installation and commissioning, as well as providing preventative maintenance programs and regular servicing tailored specifically for each project.

G&D Achieves DoDIN Certification for KVM-over-IP Matrix Systems

(Image credit: G*D)

Guntermann & Drunck's KVM-over-IP matrix systems have successfully met the requirements for DoDIN certification (Department of Defense Information Network). This recognition by the U.S. Department of Defense underscores G&D’s strong commitment to the highest security and compliance standards in safety-critical IT infrastructures. These certified products are now listed on the APL (Approved Products List).

[The Integration Guide to KVM 2025]

The DoDIN certification is a necessary requirement for companies working with the U.S. Department of Defense and other government agencies. It validates that G&D’s KVM-over-IP matrix systems meet the strict cybersecurity, network integrity, and operational security requirements to ensure maximum protection of sensitive data. This certification ensures that G&D’s solutions comply with the guidelines and regulations for use in highly security-critical environments.

The certification strengthens customer trust by ensuring that G&D’s certified solutions significantly reduce cyberattack risks and data loss. It also guarantees compliance with top security standards, streamlining regulatory processes. Additionally, the solutions offer high robustness and performance, excelling in demanding, security-critical environments while ensuring seamless integration into government and defense IT infrastructures.

Glensound Joins Avnu Alliance

(Image credit: Glensound)

Glensound has joined the Avnu Alliance as a Milan Associate member, reinforcing its commitment to networked audio innovation. This move aligns Glensound with Milan, an advanced interoperability protocol built on Audio Video Bridging (AVB), ensuring precise, reliable, and deterministic media transport over Ethernet.

An increasing number of client requests to use the company's products as part of a larger network drove the decision to join the Alliance. Glensound already offers products with Dante and RAVENNA connectivity, demonstrating its expertise in networked audio protocols and its commitment to compliance across industry standards.

Milan has been widely adopted in live sound and touring markets, offering a robust and user-friendly solution that eliminates complex switch configurations while ensuring high-priority audio signals remain unaffected by network traffic. This reliability is critical for large-scale live events such as concerns and festivals, where traditional Ethernet solutions may pose risks.

Technology West Group Expands Operations into Saudi Arabia

(Image credit: Technology West Group)

echnology West Group has expanded into Saudi Arabia, a move designed to support the Kingdom’s ambitions in the technology and systems integration sector. In a collaboration, H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, together with his senior advisors, Abdelkader Abbas and Saud Ali Hassan Al-Nafaie, have partnered with TWG to drive forward Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a global technology and innovation hub.

Recognizing Technology West Group’s solutions, H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz expressed confidence in the company’s ability to advance the Kingdom’s evolving technological landscape to align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

WG’s vision for Saudi Arabia centers on supporting the Kingdom’s transformation by delivering customized audiovisual solutions, integrating the latest technological innovations, ensuring seamless coordination between construction and operational intent, and ultimately contributing to a vibrant and sustainable society. This vision aligns closely with the objectives of Vision 2030, as the company works to create immersive environments that enrich the experiences of both citizens and visitors.