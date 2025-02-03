Pro AV Newsmakers: New Dante Ecosystem Partners and More on the Move

The Pro AV newsmaker blitz of 2025 didn't slow down. Starin made a couple big moves, Exertis Almo has a new partnership, and companies like Bose Professional are adding to their teams.

Here's what you may have missed last week.

People News

3G Productions Continues to Expand Sales Team

West Coast-based live event production and systems integration services provider 3G Productions has bolstered its sales staff with two recent hires: Sebastian Yepes as director of accounts, and Juan Segovia as account manager.

Based in Orlando, Yepes comes to 3G after more than seven years with 4Wall Entertainment, most recently serving as the director of live Events. Prior to that, he spent three years as OPAV’s director of accounts, and has also worked for both ESPN and Telemundo Media, a division of NBCUniversal.

In his new role as director of accounts, Yepes is responsible for growing 3G’s business on the East Coast and in the touring market, especially within the Latin music industry, where 3G already has a solid presence and is looking to expand.

Segovia, who is located in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area, also joins the company from 4Wall, where he has been both an account executive and project manager. His background further includes maritime AVL positions with Navalimpianti USA and Carnival Cruise Line Entertainment.

In his position as account manager, Segovia is leveraging his relationships and deepening 3G’s footprint on the East Coast, assisting Yepes to support their shared client base. Segovia is additionally be tasked with handling 3G’s growing used equipment sales business.

Bose Professional Expands Sales Leadership Team

Bose Professional has appointed Rick Renner as regional sales manager for the Central U.S. region and Tim Valley as regional sales manager for the Western U.S. region. Katie Stewart will be managing the Eastern U.S. region, as part of Bose Professional’s three-region approach to sales in North America. These strategic hires and appointments are part of Bose Professional’s continued commitment to strengthening its sales leadership and driving growth across the U.S. market.

Rick Renner joins Bose Professional with over 20 years of experience in the professional audio industry. He has held leadership roles at Sennheiser Electronic Corporation and Shure Incorporated, where he most recently served as senior director, professional audio U.S. In this role, Renner played a key part in building long-lasting partnerships with end users, channel partners, and artists, which resulted in record sales growth.

Valley also brings over 20 years of experience in sales and management in the professional audio industry. He has held key positions at Shure Incorporated and BrightSign, where he most recently served as director of commercial sales. His expertise in team leadership and building customer relationships makes him an ideal fit for Bose Professional’s growing presence in the Western U.S. His career is marked by a focus on fostering deep connections with customers and advancing sales strategies that deliver results.

A.C. ProMedia Welcomes Kurt Metzler as Business Development Manager

A.C. ProMedia, distributor of products and solutions for the commercial and Pro AV installation markets, appointed Kurt Metzler as business development manager. In his new role, Metzler focuses on expanding the company’s presence by cultivating strong relationships with key accounts, providing comprehensive training to clients and sales representatives, and uncovering new growth opportunities. Additionally, he works closely with the supply chain department to streamline order processing and support marketing initiatives by representing the company at tradeshows, promotional events, and product demonstrations.

Metzler has a distinguished career spanning multiple decades in the pro audio industry. He has held roles at companies such as AVL Media Group, Powersoft Advanced Technologies, and Meyer Sound Labs, where he earned a reputation for driving sales, launching innovative products, and fostering lasting relationships with customers and industry stakeholders.

Nemal Electronics Adds New Sales Rep

Nemal hired Omar Newball as its new sales rep. Newball is a connectivity specialist with expertise in RF and fiber technologies, making him a trusted asset in projects requiring advanced communication and network solutions. His dedication and technical knowledge ensure seamless integration and outstanding results in every endeavor.

Newball is a highly skilled professional with over 20 years of experience in customer service, specializing in delivering exceptional support and fostering strong relationships with clients. Fully bilingual in English and Spanish, his ability to connect with diverse clientele enhances his effectiveness in meeting their needs.

Shotoku Announces Leadership Developments

Leadership is developing at Shotoku Broadcast Systems. The international manufacturer of easy-to-use and reliable robotic and manual camera support systems has announced significant changes in its product and sales management team. Clive Mumby has assumed the role of robotics product manager and Vishal Kagdada has stepped into Mumby’s former role as sales manager.

Following seven years as Shotoku’s sales manager, Mumby is stepping into his new role. His 30-plus year career in both commercial and operational television environments, including tenures with international broadcasters and multiple broadcast equipment vendors, positions him perfectly to drive Shotoku’s ongoing product development.

Kagdada who joined Shotoku as technical sales manager in 2021 with a background in broadcast systems integration as well as the manufacture of precision engineering systems outside the broadcast market, plays an even greater role in supporting and growing Shotoku’s global customer base, drawn from some of the highest profile national and international broadcasters and governments.

Company News

Exertis Almo Named National Distributor for MuxLab Professional Signal Distribution Solutions

Exertis Almo has been named Top National Distributor for MuxLab professional signal distribution solutions. Through this newly expanded relationship, Exertis Almo’s channel partners now have access to MuxLab’s complete portfolio of professional signal distribution products for Pro AV, AVoIP, Broadcast, Video Conferencing and Digital Signage, along with enhanced marketing, sales and support engagement to benefit the network.

Featured MuxLab Solutions available through Exertis Almo include:

Muximus Control Software Solution: A fully customizable integrator control platform, which includes AVoIP, Digital Signage, Dante Audio, 3rd party devices and the MuxControl integrator interface designer to create end user tablet experiences.

A fully customizable integrator control platform, which includes AVoIP, Digital Signage, Dante Audio, 3rd party devices and the MuxControl integrator interface designer to create end user tablet experiences. Seamless AVoIP Transceivers (4K30-4K60): The HDMI-over-IP PoE seamless transceivers are designed for AV streaming over LAN, WiFi and Internet. Designed for Commercial and Residential AV, Classroom Projector, Digital Signage, Boardroom, and Medical Information Systems.

The HDMI-over-IP PoE seamless transceivers are designed for AV streaming over LAN, WiFi and Internet. Designed for Commercial and Residential AV, Classroom Projector, Digital Signage, Boardroom, and Medical Information Systems. KVM Control Room Solutions: Enables a single operator to control multiple computers in a control room environment using one keyboard, mouse, and monitor, switching seamlessly between different sources.

Starin's Big Week

Starin, The Farm AV, and Toolfarm will now operate under the global Midwich brand. This strategic alignment reflects the unified vision of these leading organizations to provide technology solutions to their partners and clients.

The rebranding signifies the culmination of a collaborative journey between these industry innovators, streamlining resources and expertise under the Midwich Group’s umbrella. Together, they aim to provide unparalleled service and support to integrators, resellers, and technology professionals, enhancing their ability to address evolving market demands.

Midwich will continue to focus on building profitable revenue and market share across three hardware technology growth pillars in the U.S.: unified communications and collaboration (UCC), media and entertainment, and integrated audio complementing this portfolio with recurring revenue solutions and services.

Starin also announced a new partnership with Absen. This strategic collaboration expands Starin’s product portfolio and delivering advanced LED solutions to the North American market. Together, Starin and Absen are poised to meet the increasing demand for LED technology, providing customers with innovative solutions, support, and a commitment to excellence. This partnership underscores Starin’s dedication to leading the AV industry and addressing the evolving needs of its clients.

“We are committed to serving our customers by recognizing and addressing their needs in this dynamic market segment,” said Tyler Brebberman, VP business management, Starin. “Partnering with Absen allows us to offer comprehensive LED solutions, aligning with our mission to deliver impactful, high-quality products that drive success for our clients.”

Audinate Announces New Partnerships

Heading into ISE 2025, Audinate announced that Sennheiser, Symetrix, and Powersoft have joined as new partners adopting Dante Media Encryption into Dante-enabled products. Dante Media Encryption protects the content of Dante media flows between devices using strong AES-256 encryption, safeguarding media from interception or unauthorized access.

Dante Media Encryption can be enabled via a firmware update for many existing Dante devices. Dante Media Encryption capabilities are fully compatible between updated devices in managed Dante networks.

“We are pleased to partner with Audinate to bring Dante Media Encryption to market,” says Charlie Jones, senior partner relations manager, business communications, Sennheiser. “As an independent 3rd party working with over 600 manufacturers, Audinate is uniquely positioned in the industry to provide a manufacturer-agnostic, interoperable encryption solution that customers desire.”

DigiValet Announces New Integration With Crestron Control Systems

DigiValet's hospitality solutions are now fully integrated with control systems from Crestron. This integration combines DigiValet’s guest experience solutions with advanced control and automation products from Crestron.

DigiValet’s tablet-based guest room solutions are installed in guest rooms at hotels across the globe, including Wynn Las Vegas, Raffles Singapore, Bulgari Paris, and St. Regis Maldives.

DigiValet offers comprehensive guest engagement and control, including lighting, shading, HVAC, hospitality television (including IPTV and OTT services), in-room dining ordering and PoS, housekeeping service requests through job dispatch systems, restaurant and spa reservation, and personalized messages and promotions.

LG and BrightSign Announce Alliance, Launch Integrated Digital Signage Solution

LG Electronics and BrightSign announced a collaboration resulting in a new series of LG ultra-high definition (UHD) digital signage displays running BrightSignOS. These displays will be available to U.S. customers in the second quarter of 2025, with international markets following.

The new LG 49, 55, and 65-inch UV5N series models will run the trusted BrightSignOS on LG’s powerful, embedded system-on-a-chip (SoC) multi-core processor. These displays are designed to transform content delivery and offer a wide variety of BrightSign partner content management system (CMS) solutions. They cater to a range of vertical markets, including transportation, retail, museums, hospitality, corporate, education, and healthcare. Businesses across industries are seeking to take control of content, create engaging customer experiences, and optimize the potential of signage applications. These true-integration signage solutions provide end users with real-time access to both BrightSignOS and the display.

Rise Announces Launch of Rise AV

Rise has launched Rise AV. Rise AV will build on the success of Rise Women in Broadcast (WIB), which was established in 2017 in the broadcast and media industry. With over 3,000 members worldwide, Rise has supported many women, advocates, and companies in technical, engineering, operations, marketing, sales, and executive roles through its programs.

The mission of Rise AV is to create an inclusive AV industry where gender diversity thrives, inspiring innovation, equity, and opportunity for all. It will focus on attracting and retaining talent, education and awareness, mentorship, and partnerships. In May 2025, Rise AV will introduce its first initiative in the U.K.—Rise AV Mentoring—a six-month dedicated program Global supporting women’s career and personal development. This will be led by Rise’s award-winning Mentoring Manager, Carla Maroussas.

Rise AV was founded by Rise’s Founder and CEO, Sadie Groom and Rachael Hamilton, who will become managing director. Hamilton has 18 years of experience in the AV sector, having previously been brand director of AV Magazine. She then founded IAR, the AV industry’s first business and marketing consultancy.

VigilLink Announces New Partnership with TecNec Distributing

TecNec Distributing and VigilLink announced a new partnership designed to expand TecNec’s offerings with VigilLink’s innovative AV-over-IP solutions. This collaboration aims to deliver AV products to system integrators, dealers, and rental houses across the Pro AV, broadcast, and pro audio industries. TecNec will distribute VigilLink’s full line of products.

Through this partnership, TecNec will leverage its 30 years of expertise as a premier value-added distributor, providing VigilLink’s innovative fiber optic and AV over IP solutions to its extensive network. VigilLink continues to extend its reach in the Pro AV market, focusing on environments where reliability, speed, efficiency, and security are critical.

Yamaha ProVisionaire Plan Collaborates With XTEN-AV

Yamaha has announced a collaboration between the company’s new ProVisionaire Plan software, which brings intuitive ease and speed to designing and configuring professional conferencing systems, and XTEN-AV, a cloud-based, AI-powered professional AV design platform.

ProVisionaire Plan is a browser-based tool which allows users to enter basic information, such as the dimensions of a room, then automatically chooses and arranges equipment to deliver an optimal audio solution. The results are presented visually, including a 3D view which allows investors to clearly imagine the system they are investing in.

The new collaboration will see ProVisionaire Plan seamlessly integrated into XTEN-AV's AV TOOLS function. This enables not only product searches, but also the seamless integration of automated equipment selection tailored to specific projects. Providing users with a one-stop experience, it will further accelerate audio system design, reducing overall workload and costs.