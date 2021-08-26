Planar Releases New Lifestyle Displays

The What: Planar is releasing its new Planar Lifestyle Displays, a combination of large-scale LED displays and superior installation services that enrich luxury environments. Supporting large indoor spaces, the Planar Lifestyle Displays premieres with two lines, Planar Luxe MicroLED and Planar Luxe.

The release of Planar Lifestyle Displays also introduces Planar Elite Technical Services, a new level of Planar service offering that employs specially qualified and trained professionals who are held to the highest standards of performance and professional conduct, exhibit impeccable cleanliness, have proven themselves in the field and received the highest level of technical training.

The Planar Elite Technical Services offering performs Planar Elite Installation and Commissioning, a new service that maximizes on-site efficiency and customer satisfaction, while honoring privacy and minimizing client disruption. Planar Elite Installation and Commissioning includes fine tuning displays to ensure imagery looks its best in each unique environment.

The What Else: The premium Planar Luxe MicroLED includes professional-grade, ultra-fine pitch MicroLED displays, while Planar Luxe presents large-scale, fine pitch LED displays. Both solutions are designed to deliver outstanding, seamless video performance, while providing customers with a complete package that is aimed at effortlessly enriching luxury spaces. The displays are ideal for a variety of uses, including digital artwork, movies, sports and events, as well as gaming, eSports, streaming, multi-window viewing and video conferencing.

Planar Lifestyle Displays seamlessly integrate with architectural elements and complement interior decor. With variable brightness and color settings, the leading-edge displays can support viewing experiences in brightly lit spaces with large windows as well as dark, theater-like environments. Premium Planar Luxe MicroLED displays are available in 4K and 8K resolutions and feature high-contrast, high-brightness MicroLED technology for world-class viewing experiences. Planar Luxe LED displays offer Full HD, Double Full HD and 4K resolutions with black surface mounted device pixel technology.

The Bottom Line: Planar Luxe MicroLED displays deliver the highest resolutions, are HDR-ready and feature high brightness, deep blacks and superior contrast for unparalleled visual performance. They are available in 4K 108-inch, 136-inch, 163-inch and 8K 217-inch sizes, and include the display, wall mount, powerful video controller with remote processing, remote control, display trim and cables.