Planar Announces U.S. Sales Force Expansion with Two Key Additions

Planar (opens in new tab) recently welcomed Mark Cheatham and Holly Myers as SEC east account manager and mid-Atlantic account manager. The two will help bolster the company's U.S. sales force.

“It’s a privilege to welcome two seasoned AV and IT professionals to Planar’s U.S. sales force,” said Planar executive vice president Adam Schmidt. “Together, Mark and Holly bring more than 50 years of experience, backed by solid professional networks, that will be instrumental in getting Planar’s pioneering display technologies into the hands of more customers. Their varied backgrounds, and consistency in exceeding customer expectations, make Mark and Holly perfect additions to the Planar team.”

Cheatham will manage the company’s sales efforts in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Cheatham is based out of the Atlanta area and joins Planar with over 23 years of experience in the AV and IT industries. His background includes roles in engineering and project management as well as working with integration partners, most recently serving as a design engineer for Diversified. Prior to Diversified, Cheatham held system design engineering and project management roles at OnePath and Baker Audio Visual. He will report to Tim DeLaere, director of Southeast U.S. sales, and be supported by inside account manager Dakota Becker.

Myers joins Planar’s mid-Atlantic sales team with more than 30 years of experience in AV and IT. Myers comes to Planar from CHESA, where he worked as a senior account executive in the federal sector. His background also includes previous roles at Chyron and Sony, working in strategic communications and as an account manager for federal sales for more than 16 years. He is based out of the Washington DC area and joins Greg Haas and Mike Beadenkopf in managing the company’s sales efforts across Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia.