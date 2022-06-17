Meet Planar's Expanded Consultant, Architect, and Designer Group

Earlier in June, Planar announced an expansion of the company’s Consultant, Architect and Designer (CAD) Group in North America. The dedicated team helps AV technology consultants simplify the process of designing complex video walls and other display solutions into their customers’ most important and demanding projects.

Planar’s CAD Group analyzes client project requirements and specifications, addresses design challenges, and delivers visualization systems that delight even the most demanding and creative technology visionaries. The CAD Group is also an avenue for the design community to provide feedback to influence Planar’s future products and services.

Planar’s CAD team is led by Lainie Mataras, who was recently promoted to director after joining Planar as a business development manager in 2020. Mataras leverages her 25-year-plus background in the commercial AV and digital signage industry to lead the Planar CAD Group efforts, in addition to serving East Coast AV consultants, architects, and design firms.

The expansion of Planar’s CAD Group also welcomes Charles Duncan as central and west coast business development manager. Duncan joins Planar with more than 20 years of experience in the AV consultant market. Duncan will be Planar’s primary point of contact for AV consultants as well as architect and design firms spanning the Midwest to the Pacific Coast.

The new dedicated team also introduces Orlando Helena who joins as a pre-sales applications engineer and will be supporting Mataras and Duncan, covering all of North America. Helena brings eight years of AV industry experience, including a strong background in drafting and drawing design packages. He previously worked as a designer for premier New York City AV consultant firms CMS Audio Visual and Robert Derector Associates.

“Planar’s CAD team provides a unique layer of support for our customers and partners. We’re combining our expertise in delivering superior visual experiences and unsurpassed customer support with a full range of engineering and design tools and services,” said executive vice president Adam Schmidt. “We strive to constantly push the bounds of what is possible in the world of electronic visualization, and our consultants, architects, and designers are integral to these efforts. Under Lainie’s leadership and outfitted with Planar’s unparalleled array of display products and services, Planar’s CAD team brings Planar closer than ever to our design community, resulting in even more compelling and unique designs and projects.”

Planar’s enhanced CAD Group is supported by the company’s robust North American presence. With headquarters and manufacturing facilities, 17 showrooms, and pre and post-sales technical staff located throughout the United States and Canada, Planar is uniquely capable of providing professional top-shelf service and products at all stages of the customer’s process.