PK .dynamics Gets an Update—Here's What You Need to Know

PK Sound has augmented the feature set of PK .dynamics, its proprietary robotic line source system design, control and monitoring software, with the release of v1.5 for Windows and macOS. Combining every stage of the modern live sound workflow in a single solution, .dynamics lets users take their designs from conception to the real world with the flexibility of real-time coverage adjustments even after the system is flown.

New features for v1.5 include the implementation of PK Sound’s incoming Tx14 and Tx26 intelligent point-source modules, which enable users to design and control complete system solutions for a myriad of mobile and permanent applications. Additionally, a new Auto-Save feature automatically backs up files every 15 minutes for enhanced user security and confidence.

“.dynamics is the core of PK Sound’s technological ecosystem,” shared Jeremy Bridge, CEO of PK Sound. “This next-generation application allows system designers and operators to take full advantage of our line source systems and patented Multi-Axis Robotics. It grants our users precise mechanical control of vertical and horizontal acoustic coverage, tailored to the contours of any environment to essentially remove the room from the equation.”