Peerless-AV to Demonstrate Wide-Ranging Signage Technology and AV Solutions at InfoComm 2019

Peerless-AV will be showcase a variety of digital signage solutions—including kiosks, video wall mounts, outdoor displays, and more—in Booth 3429 at InfoComm 2019.

"You can always expect to see the newest and most innovative technologies at InfoComm, and this year will be no different," said Brian McClimans, vice president of sales, Americas and APAC, Peerless-AV. "At Peerless-AV, we are excited to show attendees our latest innovations like the Seamless dvLED Video Wall Mounting System, Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Displays, All-in-One Kiosk Powered by BrightSign, and the new line of SmartMount Motorized Mounting Solutions for Interactive Displays."

Watch the video below to see a preview of Peerless-AV's solutions that will be displayed at InfoComm 2019.

Additionally, on Wed., June 12, Rob Meiner, Peerless-AV’s kiosk business unit manager, will be taking part in a panel titled “Increasing Convenience and Creature Comforts with Kiosks in Hotels.”

At the session, attendees can expect to learn more about how hotels and hospitality industry insiders can incorporate engaging kiosks and signage. Peerless-AV will also be sponsoring the event, which is geared towards key members of the hospitality industry.

To see solutions from Peerless-AV at InfoComm 2019, visit Booth 3429.