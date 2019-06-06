Pedagogical Agility in Flexible Learning Spaces: Why Faculty Development Needs to Be as Adaptable as Classrooms (EDUCAUSE Review)

" Individuals across higher education—administrators, faculty, architects, and others—increasingly recognize that physical classroom spaces need to be designed to better accommodate active learning. This means making classrooms more flexible in all aspects, including furniture, ways of sharing content, writing surfaces, and power sources. At Penn State, we believe that the professional development we design to support faculty in these spaces must be flexible as well. "—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

If you're trying to help faculty adjust their pedagogy to make use of active learning spaces, it makes sense to teach them using the same tenets they should ultimately be using in the classroom. Read how active learning practices can make an impact during the faculty development process.