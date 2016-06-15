PCT Becomes Primeview’s New Standard of MultiTouch

Primeview debuted its new line-up of Projectice Capacitive Touch (PCT) displays at the InfoComm 2016 Show in Las Vegas last week.

PCT MultiTouch

The physical characteristics of PCT simplifies the user experience, providing users with the same levels of touch sensitivity experiences with the latest consumer devices (iPad and iPhone) but on a much larger scale without being affected by environmental. The robust construction of the PCT technology makes the new line-up from Primeview impervious against damages experienced on IR or optical touch technology.



The Interactive Series from Primeview is a line of PCT LED displays available from sizes as small as 21.5” and as large as 84”. The new series offers an HID compatible experience that provides rapid touch detection without drifting on a true multi user platform.“Primeview developed the new PCT line within our premium Primeview brand to be an ideal option across all verticals that require a true 24/7 reliable touch experience,” said Chanan Averbuch, EVP, Primeview Americas. “While initially it was developed for control rooms in mind, many of our customers are looking for a reliable yet also an affordable seamless touch experience in museums, broadcast media, retail, corporate, digital out of home, gaming, and much more. At InfoComm 2016, attendees will have the opportunity to demo Primeview’s new PCT displays inside the mini broadcast studio of AV Nation TV, along with our strategic partners at Vizrt which have provided a dynamic Social TV experience. We look forward to receiving some very positive feedback from the ProAV channel at InfoComm 2016.”