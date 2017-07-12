PatientPoint Boosts Digital Capabilities with Reflect Partnership

PatientPoint selected Reflect as the content management and delivery partner for its rapidly growing point-of-care digital network. Reflect is the leading provider of digital signage solutions in North America, powering over 375,000 digital screens in more than 35,000 locations. Through this new partnership, PatientPoint will deliver its award-winning digital content and sponsor advertising to healthcare providers using Reflect’s proprietary ReflectVie and AdLogic® technology.



From primary care to specialty practices to hospitals and health systems, PatientPoint programs impact more than half a billion patients and caregivers each year. The company utilizes digital signage and interactive touchscreens to educate, inform and improve communication between healthcare providers and patients—resulting in an enriched patient experience. PatientPoint recently generated $140 million in capital to dramatically expand the size of its digital point-of-care networks.

ReflectView is an enterprise-class content management system designed for place-based digital signage. It enables distribution and presentation of HD media and interactive applications over large-scale networks. ReflectView provides PatientPoint with a flexible, scalable platform to display dynamic content that drives enhanced patient engagement. AdLogic works seamlessly with ReflectView to automate the manual processes of trafficking, delivering and reporting on sponsor advertising on digital signage networks.

PatientPoint evaluated multiple digital solution providers and ultimately selected Reflect for its innovation and leadership within the space. PatientPoint was also impressed by Reflect’s consumer engagement reporting platform that can facilitate A/B testing and continuous product improvement.

“PatientPoint is dedicated to making doctor-patient engagements better at every touchpoint and we have an aggressive vision of where we can evolve point of care over the next few years,” said Mike Collette, PatientPoint founder and CEO. “With this new Reflect partnership, we feel confident that we will propel innovation into the market at an unrivaled speed.”

Through this partnership, Reflect will leverage its extensive digital expertise to identify emerging digital signage technologies that can enhance existing PatientPoint digital product lines.