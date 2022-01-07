Park Outdoor Teams with Daktronics to Promote Boeheim Brothers in NIL Pact

Park Outdoor Advertising's Daktronics billboard in the New York area features the Boeheim brothers throughout the current college basketball season

Media company Park Outdoor Advertising is capitalizing on the flexibility of Daktronics digital billboard inventory by teaming up with basketball standouts Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim to promote their billboard business.

The partnership is a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) agreement, in which Park Outdoor will feature the two brothers throughout the college basketball season in the New York area. The company chose to work with the Boeheims because of their reputations as accomplished student-athletes and well-respected young men.

"We view this as a unique opportunity to build a creative and fun season-long campaign with Buddy and Jimmy," said Park Outdoor executive VP/COO Rick Steele. "We can't wait for the billboard designs to begin popping up in our communities. It's going to be a lot of fun."

[Daktronics Delivers a Mammoth Video Experience to U. of Maryland]

The Boeheims are also excited to be part of the Park Outdoor campaign.

"I am excited to partner with Park Outdoor Advertising and can't wait to see our billboards around Syracuse and Central New York," Buddy Boeheim said.

His brother Jimmy agreed. "It was an honor to be part of this new campaign with Park Outdoor Advertising, a local company that bleeds orange."

[Bright Lights, Big City: Daktronics Freeform LED Elements Enliven Beijing Port]

Based in Ithaca, NY, Park Outdoor is the 16th largest out of home company in U.S. It has installed 31 digital billboards, 95 percent of those from Daktronics, the Brookings, South Dakota-based digital LED company. Park plans to use the Boeheims' images on many of those billboards as well as on their static locations.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us, and we look forward to enhancing our image and relationships through this campaign," said Steele.