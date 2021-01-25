Panasonic Drops Out of InfoComm 2021

Panasonic has dropped out of InfoComm 2021.

In a statement to customers, the company said, "At Panasonic, we’re always thinking about how we can effectively connect with customers, partners, and colleagues in the AV industry—especially since 2020 put a spotlight on the importance of being nimble and innovative to changing market conditions. After careful consideration and given the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are erring on the side of caution as we prioritize the safety of our employees and customers in large venues and as a result, we have decided to not physically participate at InfoComm 2021 in June."

Panasonic says that it is planning for other ways to engage with the community—including a virtual event—and will reveal its upcoming plans over the next few months.

"We respect the decisions of each of those in our community and appreciate the commitment and support that Panasonic has provided to AV professionals across the world," said Joé Lloyd, senior director of communications at AVIXA. "We also put the health and safety of all our employees and show attendees before any other considerations and will continue to monitor the situation."

"Since the early months of this global crisis, we at AVIXA have done our best to prioritize the long-term interests of our members and InfoComm community across the pro AV industry," Lloyd stated. "This includes the timing and execution of the InfoComm show where we are committed to the delivery of a platform for commerce, learning, and camaraderie."

InfoComm 2021 is set to take place June 12-18 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. For more information, visit infocommshow.org.