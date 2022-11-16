Panasonic Connect Expands KAIROS Capabilities with Software Update

Panasonic Connect North America has released KAIROS Version 1.3.2 system software, delivering a host of new features and functionality to the KAIROS production platform (opens in new tab).

The free software upgrade for KAIROS customers features access to RossTalk protocol integration, via the AT-SFE01 RossTalk activation key, enabling control of Ross XPression real-time graphics software directly from the KAIROS platform. “With the release of this software upgrade, and integration of the popular RossTalk protocol, Panasonic is demonstrating our customer-focused commitment to expand KAIROS’ already broad range of functionality,” explained Brad Rochon, KAIROS group manager. “KAIROS is the ideal solution for broadcast & media professionals looking to move beyond the constraints of legacy systems, to a next-generation IT/IP centric platform that focuses on delivering modern tools and interfaces for unlimited production creativity, regardless of format or content destination.”

The latest software upgrade provides operators with increased visibility over their production network, additional access to system log data, and added redundancy capabilities for enhanced control and system integrity.

“As media and entertainment professionals look to push the envelope and create more impactful productions, they need a system that delivers a high level of creative control, while offering effortless system management and network security, something that KAIROS excels at,” Rochon added.

The latest upgrade includes two new redundancy functions, including KAIROS Core redundancy management for mainframe backups, ST-2022-7 redundancy for networks (KC1000 only) to support the most complex, fast-paced productions. With the upgrade operators have increased access to system and operational log data, so they can easily monitor the status of the network and quickly resolve any issues. “KAIROS brings worry-free operations to technicians, allowing them more time to focus on the production and less on the technology and tools,” said Rochon

KAIROS leverages a server-class CPU/GPU architecture, eliminating the restrictions of legacy FPGA/Firmware systems and enabling live video processing and switching, regardless of resolution and format, while natively supporting the transition to live IP and cloud workflows with simultaneous SDI, ST 2110, and streaming support.