Panamax Ships VT1512-IP Advanced BlueBOLT Power Conditioner

The What: Nortek Security & Control is now shipping the Panamax VT1512-IP Advanced Power Conditioner, a BlueBOLT-enabled, slim-form-factor vertical rack power conditioner and power sequencer.

The What Else: Measuring 1.7 by 1.75 by 37 inches, the VT1512-IP is a full-featured power conditioner providing protection and filtration for maximum longevity and performance of connected equipment.

The Panamax VT1512-IP is BlueBOLT enabled, which allows remote reboot of 12 individually controlled outlets, and the ability to monitor energy use, set alerts, program scheduled commands, network pings with conditioner reboots. Additionally, the Panamax VT1512-IP has an embedded web graphical user interface and an integration API available for local IP control.

“This is an ideal power management solution for installers who want to save space in a rack and demand the legendary performance, protection and quality that the Panamax brand delivers,” said Richard Pugnier, vice president of marketing at NSC. “It’s advanced yet is also the most value-driven product in its class.”

The Bottom Line: The VT1512-IP offers 12 outlets in a compact form factor. With its BlueBOLT technology, it allows integrators and technology managers to easily manage their systems and proactively resolve issues before end users know there’s a problem.

The Panamax VT1512-IP Advanced Power Conditioner is priced at $549.95 and is available now.