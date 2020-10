PTZ HD cameras offer seemingly endless possibilities in video reinforcement and live streaming applications. A few notable advantages include small size, a variety of mounting positions, IP video interface, third-party controllers, open-source control software, and easy configuration and operation by non-professionals.



This brief examines some of the developments in this versatile and powerful tool including:

-Improved ease of use

-Versatile teleoperation

-Increased reliability

