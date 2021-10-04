Optoma Adds New Laser Projectors for Classroom, Corporate Applications

The What: Optoma is introducing its Optoma ZX300 and ZW350, two new compact XGA and WXGA laser projectors designed for K-12 classrooms, corporate environments and small to medium-sized venues. These entry-level projectors complement Optoma's line of affordable laser projectors for the corporate and education channels, including the Optoma ZH403, ZW403 and ZW400.

The What Else: Following its predecessors, the Optoma ZX300 and ZW350 offer outstanding brightness, impressive image quality, dependable operation and a variety of built-in features to provide maximum flexibility and enhanced performance. Featuring 3,500 lumens and a 300,000:1 contrast ratio, the Optoma ZX300 and ZW350 produce bright and sharp images with amazing color precision. With a long-lasting, DuraCore laser light source, these projectors guarantee up to 30,000 hours of low-cost and virtually maintenance-free operation in Eco mode, providing integrators and end-users with a greater ROI compared to lamp-based solutions. Equipped with 1.1x and 1.3x optical zoom, respectively, 360-degree and portrait mode operation, auto keystone, as well as a compact and lightweight footprint, the Optoma ZX300 and ZW350 are a breeze to install and easily transportable from one classroom to the next.

The Bottom Line: The Optoma ZX300 and ZW350 also offer robust input options including HDMI and VGA, as well as RS-232 connectivity. Additionally, the ZW350 features an RJ45 port for control LAN via Crestron, Extron, PJ-Link or Telnet. The Optoma ZX300 is available for $719. The Optoma ZW350 is available for $799.