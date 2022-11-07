One:Quick Works Display First LG Device to Earn Zoom Rooms Hardware Certification

Continuing to provide seamless digital tools that facilitate modern collaboration, LG Business Solutions announced that the LG “One:Quick Works” 55-inch all-in-one videoconferencing display is the company’s first device to earn the Zoom Rooms Hardware Certification.

“LG customers can be confident that this hardware meets Zoom’s standards of delivering a high-quality, communication experience,” said Eric Yu, head of hardware partnerships at Zoom.

The new Zoom certification adds even greater value and selling power to the already robust capabilities and user-friendliness of the unique display, which combines a large 10-point multitouch 4K monitor with a high-quality microphone and 4K camera that both tracks and focuses on the current speaker. The newly certified One:Quick Works display will be featured at the sixth annual “Zoomtopia” user conference on Nov. 8-9 in San Jose, CA.

“One:Quick Works is an all-in-one solution that simplifies virtual collaboration and presentations, and the new Zoom Rooms Hardware Certification enables integrators and end users to trust that Zoom and LG capabilities are fully optimized,” said Tom Carroll, sales director at LG Business Solutions. “This gives LG end users, resellers and integrators a powerful tool that helps end users eliminate meeting software conflict and ambiguity, while providing a streamlined meeting and conferencing experience.”

LG One:Quick Works displays pack all the power of a full video conferencing solution into a single device that instantly turns small conference or meeting rooms into a professional-grade virtual collaboration space. LG One:Quicks’ user-friendly interface and pre-installed Zoom Meeting software allow users to quickly host video calls, share and annotate screens, and build connections.

A Red Dot Design Award winner, LG One:Quick Works features a built-in Windows PC, crisp 4K UHD camera, microphone, speaker and digital whiteboard, making it a welcome addition to any conference space. In addition to LG's built-in video conferencing solution, One:Quick Remote Meeting, users can use shortcuts to effortlessly install popular video conferencing and collaboration apps, including the Zoom app.