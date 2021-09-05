Three Days Left to Enter 2021 SCN Installation Product Awards

There are three days left to enter the 2021 SCN Installation Product Awards, which honor the innovations that make integrators’ lives easier.

The 2021 SCN Installation Product Awards will showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2020 and early 2021. Winners will be announced publicly on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at InfoComm 2021 in Orlando, FL.

To be eligible for an award, entered products must have shipped between Jan 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. The fee for each product entry is $295 and must be entered here.

Manufacturers must enter their product(s) for consideration by Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Don’t delay—submit your entry now.

2021 SCN Installation Product Awards Categories

Most Innovative Audio Hardware

Most Innovative Mounting Solution

Most Innovative Video Display

Most Innovative Video Projection Solution

Most Innovative Video Processing

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory

Most Innovative Video Conferencing Product

Most Innovative Collaboration Product

Most Innovative Signal Management Product

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product

Most Innovative IoT Product

Most Innovative Emerging Technology

Most Innovative Streaming Product

