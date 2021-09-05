Three Days Left to Enter 2021 SCN Installation Product Awards

There are three days left to enter the 2021 SCN Installation Product Awards, which honor the innovations that make integrators’ lives easier.
The 2021 SCN Installation Product Awards will showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2020 and early 2021. Winners will be announced publicly on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at InfoComm 2021 in Orlando, FL.
To be eligible for an award, entered products must have shipped between Jan 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. The fee for each product entry is $295 and must be entered here.
Manufacturers must enter their product(s) for consideration by Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Don’t delay—submit your entry now.
2021 SCN Installation Product Awards Categories
- Most Innovative Audio Hardware
- Most Innovative Mounting Solution
- Most Innovative Video Display
- Most Innovative Video Projection Solution
- Most Innovative Video Processing
- Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory
- Most Innovative Video Conferencing Product
- Most Innovative Collaboration Product
- Most Innovative Signal Management Product
- Most Innovative Digital Signage Product
- Most Innovative IoT Product
- Most Innovative Emerging Technology
- Most Innovative Streaming Product
