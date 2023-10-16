On Visualization Technologies: Datapath

By Cindy Davis
Mark Bohs, Director of Sales, Americas at Datapath shares insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Mark Bohs, Director of Sales, Americas at Datapath
AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

With increasing resolutions, brightness, and flexibility in management, digital signage is reaching new standards. Content can now be sent seamlessly across multiple displays, allowing for some truly spectacular and creative projects. We’ve seen examples of this with virtual ceilings and waterfalls in universities, offices, and shopping centers.

Certain triggers can now change content automatically with AI applications, such as gender-related advertising due to footfall in a shopping center. The same displays can also have the potential to be used for security messaging, wayfinding, or bespoke promotions. This flexibility supports a safer environment, improves foot traffic, and provides additional revenue streams.

Video walls are becoming more interactive, but this does not necessarily mean they are touch screens. Instead, areas are reserved for users to share content on the wall. Or, a trigger can be used to display content on a certain region of the video wall. 

Versatility and ease of use is also an important trend. Our latest Aetria solution, for example, is purpose-built for control room video management but is just as comfortable running multi-source/multi-end-point content on a university campus. This content can be managed from a centralized location, as well as on a mobile device. Security is, of course, paramount, with user encryption determining user permission and access.

Many platforms have emerged to work with digital signage. Each has its strengths and weaknesses and as such, its place in the market. Datapath aims to be agnostic and can work with pixels generated by any external source and then crop, scale, rotate, and feed the display as required. This allows our products to be involved with multiple content management systems and allows the customer the choice of what is best for them. This flexible approach keeps us involved with many projects, whether large or small.

