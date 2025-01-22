On Esports AV: Shure

Eduardo Valdes, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing and Product Management at Shure, shares trends and insights into esports’ dynamic and quickly evolving landscape.

AVT Question: Please share trends and insights into esports’ dynamic and quickly evolving landscape.

One of the most important aspects of setting up a successful esports environment is ensuring athletes and spectators experience the highest-quality audio. Athletes need to be able to communicate effectively and spectators don’t want to miss a split second of the action; uninterrupted, transparent audio is the key to both.

In most scenarios, athletes equipped with an individual microphone separate from a headset will achieve higher-quality audio performance. A dynamic microphone with a cardioid polar pattern should be prioritized, as this will be the most effective solution at isolating the voice while rejecting background noise from other competitors and audience members. Moving to a standalone microphone also allows athletes to use higher-quality headphones or in-ear monitors, which provides a strong competitive advantage, especially in FPS and racing games.

You will also want to consider the microphone connection and whether your mic supports XLR, direct-to-computer USB, or both. A microphone with USB connectivity allows athletes to send their audio directly into their computer. An XLR connection can be used to run into a mixer for in-person sound reinforcement at in-person competitions.

Beyond the microphone hardware, there are several firmware features available to help athletes seamlessly take their audio to the next level. Microphones with digital signal processing (DSP) offer features like automatic level and gain adjustment settings that do the work of adjusting an athlete's voice to an optimal volume as they move closer or further away from the mic during competition. Apps can also help users achieve professional sound by adjusting basic presets like EQ, compression, and noise gate. With the right combination of technology, esports professionals can curate an enhanced audio experience for athletes and spectators, both in person and on broadcast.

Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn