On Displays: Sony

AVT Question: Please share your insights on display trends and best practices that can help deliver the best high-impact experience.

Thought Leader: Joe Drury, Manager, Business Management, B2B Professional Display at Sony Electronics (opens in new tab)

Displays have evolved over the last few years to become more powerful and integrated, and the use cases have progressed to adapt to new ways of working and learning. Throughout all of this, flexibility remains key. More and more, this is being achieved through the integration of control and access systems; the adoption of System on a Chip (SoC) platforms; as well as cloud capabilities and accommodations for remote, hybrid, and in-person environments. In order to best address these new forms of flexibility and provide customers with options, strategic alignment with other significant players in the industry is critical.

Another critical component to take advantage of is the abundance of data collected by digital signage and CMS systems" — Joe Drury, Manager, Business Management, B2B Professional Display at Sony Electronics

By leveraging the strengths of our community and partnering with other leaders in the space, we’re in a place to offer robust, smart, interconnected ecosystems, as opposed to a singular piece of technology. This customer-first and integrator-minded approach focuses on users’ needs and the benefits are apparent. Flexible solutions are enabling users to accomplish their goals—often with more ease, productivity, unification, and for less cost. The resulting solutions offer immense value to customers and address many of the concerns that users and integrators have faced in the past.

Another critical component to take advantage of is the abundance of data collected by digital signage and CMS systems, which allow us to learn, grow, and be more purpose driven. Data contributes to informed business decisions that help drive meaningful outcomes, which benefit all parties. There’s so much important and impactful knowledge that can be obtained from the data users can extract from their systems, which enables the ability to affect change, promote flexibility, and analyze efficiency.

AV Technology's Thought Leader Series: On Displays

Check out what other industry thought leaders have to say about trends and best practices to help deliver the best high-impact experience. A full list with links can be found at the bottom of the On Displays intro article