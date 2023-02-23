On Displays: Sharp/NEC

AVT Question: Please share your insights on display trends and best practices that can help deliver the best high-impact experience.

Thought Leader: Ben Hardy, Senior Product Manager, Large Format Displays at Sharp/NEC (opens in new tab)

The focus for decision-makers here should be to hone in on the customer’s unique needs before choosing the right digital signage display—whether projection, LCD, or dvLED technologies. Choosing the correct display system is going to be dependent on the needs and goals of the customer and the environment that the product is going to be functioning in.

Here are some key questions to ask beforehand—all of which will help identify what type of display technology will suffice: Does the environment require 24/7 run times? Will the display be placed in a high-ambient-light environment? Are there plans to control the displays via some type of third-party control system? What will be the viewing distance? What is the budget? Are there any other installation conditions that come into play when choosing the correct display for a digital signage project? (Keep in mind that this is not necessarily restricted to just LCD panels).

Once you have established the unique needs of the customer, we can then use this information to offer the correct display for the application in order to ensure that all needs are being met.

