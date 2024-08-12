On AI & AV 2024: Shure

AVT Question: Please share your insight on AI and the cloud's impact on Pro AV today and in the near future.

Thought Leader: Sean Bowman, Associate Vice President of North America Sales at Shure

We believe cloud-based applications will revolutionize how customers control and manage hardware and software products in the audio industry for years to come. The accessibility and flexibility provided by the cloud are crucial for remote work and collaboration across global teams.

Recently, we previewed an initial beta release of ShureCloud, a powerful platform that gives IT professionals and AV integrators centralized control over their Shure devices. This means users can easily monitor, manage, and troubleshoot their entire audio ecosystem from anywhere, streamlining operations and reducing downtime.

The beta includes two innovative services: License Management for IntelliMix Room Audio Processing Software and Remote Device Management for the Microflex Ecosystem portfolio, each tailored to enhance the audio management experience. ShureCloud is built on the backbone of AWS, ensuring rigorous security protocols are in place and giving users peace of mind with a trusted platform likely already whitelisted on their networks.

AI has long been integral to Shure’s audio technologies. One prime example of AI is with IntelliMix Room Denoiser. AI Denoiser eliminates unwanted sounds to remove distractions from meeting experiences. Developed in Shure’s labs, Denoiser uses AI and Machine Learning to enhance its algorithms, ensuring it can easily differentiate between the noise of an air conditioner or a noisy chip bag, versus the voice of a meeting participant, even in scenarios where speech and noise overlap, the algorithm can discern the differences between noises and speech and reduce it without impacting audio quality.

We see immense potential for the cloud and AI to enhance audio experiences further in the future. AI will impact intelligent audio processing and noise reduction while continuing to enhance personalized sound profiles and predictive analytics. At Shure, our goal with AI is to leverage it to create even more immersive, intuitive, and adaptable audio solutions for our customers.