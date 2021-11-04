Olivier Roure Joins QSC as Director of Live Sound Sales for U.S. Eastern Region

Olivier Roure has joined QSC as U.S. sales director for the Eastern Region for the company’s Live Sound business. In his new role, Roure will manage the day-to-day direct manufacturer-to-channel partner relationship for the company’s diverse portfolio of live sound products and solutions.



A native of France, Roure moved to the U.S. where he lived in New Jersey for more than 24 years. He is a 20-plus year veteran of the professional audio industry, and holds a mechanical engineering (BTS) certificate from Lycée Claude Lebois.

Roure started his career in music working at stores including Sam Ash in the metro Philadelphia area. Later, he was owner of Ozone Recording and worked with major record labels including Arista and Elektra. In the service of audio manufacturers, Roure managed technical accounts on the East Coast for Loud Technologies, held a 12-year tenure at Harman as director of sales for JBL, various positions at AKG and Soundcraft, and director of Harman’s Large Venue and Sports Division. Most recently, Roure served as principal of Roure Consulting.

“QSC is a company which is considered the gold standard in our industry,” said Roure. “The company and I share the same fundamental values in that everyone involved all down the line on a project is our customer, and it’s our role to see that they are satisfied with the results. This is what makes the company the right place for me. It feels very natural to join QSC and I am excited about the future.”

“We are very excited to have Olivier join the Live Sound Team. He brings a wealth of valuable experience to his new role at QSC, both technically and through his reputation as a highly-respected professional across our industry,” added Perry Celia, senior director of U.S. sales, Americas, for QSC Live Sound. “I am confident that our ability to serve our customers in the region will be enhanced by his efforts, and look forward to working closely with him in his new role.”