QSC Launches Communities for Developers

QSC announced the launch of its online worldwide developer platform, QSC Communities for Developers, which enables an engaged and scalable technical community of professionals and organizations to come together to collaborate, create and deliver projects based on the Q-SYS Ecosystem. QSC Communities is open to any Q-SYS developers.

According to QSC, the platform gives its community of “citizens” access to an array of development tools, direct access to QSC engineers and ecosystem partners, and an online forum to exchange ideas with colleagues around the world.

QSC Communities for Developers is a one-stop shop with fully searchable access to any Q-SYS development resources including a growing library of approved plug-ins, code exchange, sample scripts, design files, and user components, as well as an advanced Q-SYS SDK help system. It also offers access to private and public forums, ideation groups offering the opportunity to share ideas and problem solve with peers, QSC advanced application engineers, and ecosystem partners.

“We looked to create a modern development platform where AV and IT users can come together in an authentic way, learn from each other and speak freely with QSC experts,” said Greg Mattson, product manager, Q-SYS Control, QSC. “It will also serve as an incubator for some of the brightest minds (and ideas) in our industry. We have always looked at Q-SYS as AV’s great hivemind. The best ideas have always come from our developers and users, and we hope they use the platform to propel their systems and their developer careers while serving the greater good of the community and the Q-SYS Ecosystem.”

“The unique technology foundation of the Q-SYS Platform gives developers the untethered freedom to create an amazing ecosystem of solutions,” said Jason Moss, vice president, Alliances and Ecosystem, QSC. “This community enables unlimited possibilities to create and innovate at the software level within Q-SYS: all you need is the ingenuity, support, and the right tools to make it happen. For the citizens of QSC Communities, this platform provides the tools and support needed to create new opportunities.”

Q-SYS developers may learn more and register to join at developers.qsc.com.