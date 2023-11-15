Nureva's Pro Series Audio Conferencing Systems Now Meet TAA Requirements

Nureva introduced TAA-compliant versions in its pro series, the Nureva HDL310 and HDL410 systems. TAA (Trade Agreements Act) compliance is an increasingly important requirement for customers at all levels of government, education, and other sectors that require cybersecure solutions that are wholly made in the United States, Canada, and other trusted countries. Nureva’s TAA-compliant audio systems are assembled in Canada and are available through the company’s network of distributors and resellers in the United States.

“Recognizing the growing importance of TAA compliance for the U.S. government, we’re proud to announce that we now have products that meet this requirement,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “As organizations and institutions increasingly look for dependable and trusted audio conferencing systems, especially for larger spaces, our TAA-compliant offerings deliver on the promise of performance, simplicity and ease of deployment.“

The need for high-performing, secure, and TAA-compliant solutions that can be easily deployed at scale is significant. Many organizations struggle to find audio conferencing solutions that effectively meet this requirement, particularly for larger spaces. Nureva’s TAA-compliant HDL pro series of audio conferencing systems addresses this need by providing plug-and-play systems—including those with enhanced performance in large and extra-large spaces—that are easy to deploy and manage at scale.

Nureva’s solutions are also an ideal audio component for larger Microsoft Teams Room rollouts that rely on rapid implementation, painless remote management, and an inclusive collaboration experience. In October 2023, the HDL310 system received certification for large Teams Rooms, and the HDL410 system is currently pending certification for extra-large Teams Rooms. Nureva has also received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, the standard for information security management. These certifications, along with being TAA compliant, give IT professionals the confidence that Nureva products deliver to the highest standards of performance, integration, and security.