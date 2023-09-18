On Next-Gen Audio: Nureva

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva shares insight into trends and best practices for implementing next-gen audio into meeting spaces and classrooms.

Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for implementing next-gen audio into meeting spaces and classrooms.

Thought Leader: Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva

The number one requirement when selecting a meeting room audio system is its ability to provide intelligible audio. While this might seem like an obvious primary requirement, you’d be surprised how often audio system performance is compromised by room aesthetics and other design considerations.

The prevalence of glass walls, open ceilings, and unfinished concrete floors and walls is the major trend in today’s offices. The thought that less is more is paramount in many designs. All these design choices, however, contribute to a more reverberant room, making the pickup of intelligible audio that much more challenging. The reality is that less really is less when it comes to the quality of the audio experience.

While intelligibility is often expressed as a priority primarily for remote participants, consider that the in-room experience can also be problematic." —Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva

One consideration that can contribute to (or at the very least, not detract from) the audio experience is making the audio experience of in-person and remote participants a design requirement. Set a target RT60 score and evaluate rooms against that requirement.

Additional considerations include placing meeting rooms on the interior of a space, reserving locations with valuable natural light for individual workspaces and limiting the amount of glass; finishing ceilings with acoustic tile systems or panels; adding soft furniture to spaces; adding carpets or area rugs; and acknowledging that some additional room acoustic treatments may be required after construction. Measure and add these as needed.

While intelligibility is often expressed as a priority primarily for remote participants, consider that the in-room experience can also be problematic. Does the sound of outside traffic permeate the room? Is the sound of HVAC systems overpowering? Are the fans in computers and displays distracting?

Being explicit about the desired overall acoustic performance of a room and the technology products within it is a good first step toward getting the desired experience and performance. Independently measuring room performance and canvassing staff to share their experiences will make sure performance stays on track.

[15 AV/IT Thought Leaders On Streaming]

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.