Philips Displays Are Now TAA Compliant—What This Means for Mission Critical Solutions

PPDS (opens in new tab) has achieved TAA compliance status for an evolving line of advanced, highly versatile, and military-grade secure 4K UHD digital signage and videowall displays, now certified for use by the U.S. Government.

Part of a continued investment, expansion, and ambitious growth strategy in North America, TAA (Trade Act Agreement) compliance now permits the procurement of Philips professional displays for Federal, State, and Local Government Institution projects and installations.

“This marks a significant step forward for PPDS in North America and is part of our overall long-term strategic global growth ambitions to exponentially expand Philips professional display sales," commented Franck Racapé, head of global commercial for PPDS. "Securing TAA status on our Philips X- and D- Line products will open doors not only for us and our reseller partners, but for a multitude of government departments, where our solutions can bring positive changes and significant benefits to its teams for smarter and more efficient working and communications.”

Meeting market demand

Both the Philips 4K D-Line digital signage and Philips X-Line videowall displays are now fully TAA compliant and immediately available. PPDS has identified Education, Homeland Security, Justice, Commerce, Transportation, and Energy among key executive departments where it can bring positive transformative change, working benefits, and energy efficiency opportunities.

Designed for 24/7 usage, these displays are fully equipped to meet the unique and ever-evolving current and future mission critical needs and requirements demanded within government, including high power performance, unrivalled reliability and military-grade security.

Seamlessly integrating onto an existing IT network, the displays can be fully configured and customized to suit any space, whether a vast and creative videowall in reception or a control room, innovative wayfinding displays in corridors, or highly collaborative and communicative solutions in offices, meeting rooms and cafeterias.

Additional Philips professional display products across the PPDS portfolio will be added in due course, which, coupled with solutions from PPDS’ evolving third-party partnerships (such as Crestron, Logitech, and Intel) are set to provide the industry’s most complete suite of visual solutions to the U.S. Government, each with extensive customization, control and remote management (including central) capabilities.

Local focus with global strength

In North America, PPDS recently became a fully-owned subsidiary of TPV (opens in new tab) as part of the company’s accelerated ‘hypergrowth’ strategy in the U.S. market, of which government supply will play a key focus.

“With TPV, PPDS is in a highly unique and privileged position, which provides vast and unrivalled benefits and resource," Bruce Wrywitzke, director of sales North America at PPDS said. "Allowing us—both on a local and international scale—to respond, build and provide truly innovative and often world-first solutions to our dedicated markets when they need them, all backed by around-the-clock specialist support. Demand from our partners and the channel for our products to become TAA compliant in order for them to support government projects has been consistent and strong. We’re delighted to have made that happen, beginning with our Philips D-Line and X-Line displays.”