Nureva Joins Logitech Collaboration Program

Nureva has joined the Logitech Collaboration Program to bring high-performance audio solutions to large spaces in combination with Logitech conferencing products. Through the program, Nureva’s HDL300 audio conferencing systems are combined with the Logitech Rally Camera, Logitech Tap meeting room touch controller, and the new Logitech RoomMate meeting room appliance (available this summer). Together, the products offer customers a streamlined conferencing experience with audio performance that is optimized for large meeting and learning environments.

The Logitech Collaboration Program enables technology companies to integrate and optimize their products with Logitech products to create conferencing solutions that are easier to use and deploy. The combination of Nureva audio and Logitech products enables teams to collaborate in a hybrid environment where in-room participants are clearly heard, no matter how they’re distanced. Using its Microphone Mist technology, Nureva’s approach to audio conferencing accommodates physical distancing requirements, so that in-room participants can spread out, face any direction, and move around the space as they talk. The system’s patented continuous autocalibration automatically adjusts to changes in room configurations, reducing the need for IT staff or technicians to visit meeting spaces.

“We are thrilled to join the Logitech Collaboration Program and offer a unique solution to address the audio requirements of large meeting and learning spaces,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “As both companies’ products are certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms, the combination of Nureva and Logitech makes it easy for customers to enjoy the quality, hassle-free conferencing experience they demand.”

“We appreciate Nureva’s unique approach to audio conferencing and are pleased to have them as part of our LCP,” said Sudeep Trivedi, head of alliances and go-to-market at Logitech Video Collaboration. “By collaborating with Nureva, we are giving organizations more flexibility and choices in deploying well-designed, high-quality meeting experiences.”