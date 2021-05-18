Logitech Unveils Scribe AI-Powered Whiteboard Camera

The What: Logitech has launched Logitech Scribe, an AI-powered whiteboard camera designed to improve collaboration for remote participants. Compatible with leading services like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, the solution broadcasts whiteboard content into video meetings with clarity.

The What Else: Capturing dry erase surfaces up to 6 feet by 4 feet, Logitech Scribe is a dedicated whiteboard camera that gives virtual meeting participants a clear, real-time view of the whiteboard. Using built-in artificial intelligence, Scribe can render the presenter transparent, so remote users can see the whiteboard with nothing in the way, and automatically enhances the color of markers so the content is easier to read. Scribe also has the ability to detect other non-digital content like Post-its, a favorite tool for collaboration sessions.

[The Technology Manager's Guide to Collaboration in the Post-COVID World]

In-room participants can begin sharing whiteboard content into video meetings by pressing the wireless button included with Scribe or tapping the meeting room touch controller, like Logitech Tap. The wireless button currently works with Zoom Rooms, and support for Teams Rooms will come later this year. Scribe also works as a USB content camera with virtually any videoconferencing application, providing the flexibility to use Scribe in meeting rooms, classrooms, or even home offices.

With a wall-mounted design and thoughtful cable management, Scribe is engineered to blend into any modern office or classroom. Together with the whiteboard content camera, Scribe includes a wireless share button, mounting components, power supply, and category cables for deployment at scale.

“We’ve obsessively worked toward solving the problems of providing high-quality audio and video collaboration in both meeting rooms and remote desktops, but there remains a gap in integrating non-digital content like whiteboards, or Post-its into virtual meetings,” said Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration. “Logitech Scribe works because it takes advantage of what people already know how to do: pick up a marker and draw on a whiteboard. Now, we’re able to elevate non-digital collaborative content for everyone to see in high fidelity, while being extremely easy to use and share, thanks to its compatibility with today's most popular cloud services like Teams and Zoom.”

The Bottom Line: Logitech Scribe is designed to aid hybrid work and learning by making brainstorming, teaching, and team meetings equally accessible and productive for all participants.