NSCA to Host “Be the Spark” Virtual Ignite Celebration on Dec. 8

The NSCA Education Foundation announced its third virtual celebration to raise funds for Ignite, an industry initiative focused on attracting and retaining next-generation workers in our industry. “Be the Spark” is a completely online experience being held on Dec. 8, 2022, from 6-6:30 p.m. ET.

This year’s event will be hosted by Tim Albright. He’ll be joined live by NSCA CEO Chuck Wilson, NSCA director of workforce development Jeff Kindig, and other industry special guests. “Be the Spark” will kick off with a virtual happy hour so attendees can prepare their beverage of choice and get ready to enjoy the evening.

[Ignite Participates in NSCA Career Fairs to Emphasize DEI Hiring] (opens in new tab)

Funds raised during the event will support scholarships, internships, and resources to help the Ignite program continue to attract new talent to the commercial integration industry. Live and silent auctions will also help the NSCA Education Foundation reach its fundraising goals. This year, auction items will include spectacular trips and amazing gift packages, including:

Ultimate pro sports fan getaway: a trip for two to the winner’s choice of an MLB, NBA, NFL, or NHL regular-season game

a trip for two to the winner’s choice of an MLB, NBA, NFL, or NHL regular-season game Trip to Athens, Greece: a trip for two to visit the city’s beautiful hillsides, vistas, and temples

a trip for two to visit the city’s beautiful hillsides, vistas, and temples Lotto gift package: 30 lottery tickets of various values

30 lottery tickets of various values Design your own Vans: customize a pair of Vans sneakers

customize a pair of Vans sneakers Harman AKG Lyra USB microphone: professional-sounding audio for creative projects—from live streams to recording music

The auction site goes live for bidding on Nov. 29 at 9 a.m. ET, but attendees can view auction items now. Every few days, new prizes will be added to the site. At that time, attendees will be able to bid on auction items and make tax-deductible donations to the NSCA Education Foundation through the online auction portal.

“Labor issues continue to be top of mind for almost every NSCA member as they face worker shortages and look for unique ways to retain workers,” said Wilson. “Ignite is dedicated to closing the gap between students and our industry by making sure up-and-coming generations know about the career opportunities in technology. ‘Be the Spark’ will help Ignite raise funds so it can continue to build a pipeline of future workers to keep our industry strong.”

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Register here today (opens in new tab). Industry professionals and their guests are invited to attend “Be the Spark” to enjoy the entertainment, learn more about Ignite and the NSCA Education Foundation, bid on auction items, and make tax-deductible donations online.