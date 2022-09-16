Ignite to Participate in NSCA Career Fairs to Emphasize DEI Hiring

NSCA announced Ignite’s participation in a series of career fair events to increase awareness about the commercial integration industry among the next generation of professionals.

Ignite (opens in new tab) is an NSCA Education Foundation initiative created in 2016 to introduce jobseekers to the in-demand industry of communications technology and connect them with employers.

To kick things off, NSCA and Ignite will exhibit at the Fall 2022 “All Majors” Career Fair hosted by Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), a historically black college/university (HBCU) and an independent unit of The Texas A&M University System. The in-person, on-campus career fair is scheduled for Sept. 21-22, 2022, followed by a virtual career fair on Sept. 27. These events offer a convenient and efficient way for Prairie View A&M students and alumni to meet and discuss opportunities with employers.

Through its eight colleges and schools, PVAMU offers students more than 70 degree programs to choose from, including technology-specific opportunities in engineering, business, and the arts.

Ignite’s participation in these events is just one step in the journey toward inspiring industry integrators and manufacturers to embrace the concepts and practices of diversity, equity, and inclusion as they bring the next generation of professionals into the industry.

Much like Ignite’s focus on expanding the industry’s talent pool, NSCA’s DEI Action Council is on a mission to create an inclusive industry environment across age, gender, race, religion, identity, and experience.

Xzavia Killikelly, audio visual design consultant at CTI, NSCA DEI Action Councilmember, and passionate supporter of the NSCA Education Foundation’s Ignite initiative, is assisting in the coordination of Ignite’s presence at PVAMU’s Fall 2022 “All Majors” Career Fair. “I want to share my passion for DEI with the industry,” said Killikelly. “I want to ask our industry professionals to stop thinking about hiring folks who are a ‘culture fit’ and start thinking about hiring folks who are a ‘culture add.’ Partnering with PVAMU and exhibiting at their upcoming career fair is an exciting step forward in this process.”

To help members instill inclusivity and diversity as cornerstones of their business—and realize the benefits of doing so—NSCA also named livingHR (opens in new tab) as a new NSCA Member Advisory Councilmember. The agency works with companies to make work more human for everyone by building inclusive cultures, optimizing talent, and humanizing experiences.