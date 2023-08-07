NSCA to Honor Passionate Leaders with the John Greene Mentorship Award

NSCA has established the John Greene Mentorship Award. This honor will be bestowed upon an industry professional who demonstrates the same passion for and dedication to mentorship as Greene did during his 30-plus years serving the industry before passing away on May 13, 2021, at age 63 after a lengthy battle with cancer. The winner will be recognized at the annual Business & Leadership Conference.

While the industry recognizes that no one can replicate Greene’s charisma and passion, NSCA believes by working together it can pay it forward by mentoring up-and-coming leaders and carrying on his tradition.

[NSCA and NSCA Education Foundation Announce 2023-2024 Board of Directors]

John Greene’s son-in-law, John McDonald (left); Mike Boettcher, NSCA Board Member and longtime colleague of John Greene (right). (Image credit: NSCA)

“As we navigate multi-generational staff and evolving leadership within companies in our industry, it has become increasingly important for businesses to consider implementing a mentorship program,” said Mike Boettcher, EDGE president, longtime colleague of Greene, former NSCA president, and current NSCA board member. “We couldn’t think of a individual who better exemplifies the traits of a mentor than John Greene.”

[Here's What They Don't Teach You in Business School about Being a Systems Integrator]

Greene was always quick to support his colleagues, coworkers, and AV industry friends. He began his AV career as a regional account manager for JVC before joining Total Video Products as its vice president of sales. Since 2006, he worked as the vice president of sales and marketing for Advanced AV, which was acquired by New Era Technology in 2013.

While his career was impressive, so were his commitments beyond his professional life. Greene spent five years as an Ignite Ambassador and served as a volunteer and co-captain for Special Olympics Pennsylvania and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Inside and outside the industry, countless people credit him for their professional development, their development of business expertise, and inspiring laughter and joy.

“John had a unique ability to genuinely connect with people,” said NSCA executive director Tom LeBlanc. “He seemed particularly interested in helping young professionals build confidence and succeed in our industry. We need more of that, and we hope this award in John’s honor will encourage it.”

Nominations are now open for the first annual John Greene Mentorship Award. Submit your application by Nov. 17, 2023. The winner will be notified by Dec. 20, 2023.