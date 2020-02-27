NSCA Names Seven Excellence in Product Innovation Awards at BLC 2020

Yesterday at its 22nd Annual Business & Leadership Conference in Irving, TX, the NSCA announced the winners of the sixth annual Excellence in Product Innovation awards, a recognition program for products that have a profound impact on systems integrators.

Winners were named in each of the following categories, including an overall Grand Prize Winner:

Ease of Customization: Roland VR-50HD MK II

Roland VR-50HD MK II New Revenue Potential: Da-Lite Parallax Stratos 1.0

Da-Lite Parallax Stratos 1.0 Recurring Revenue Potential: Crestron Flex

Crestron Flex Retrofit/Installer-Friendly: FSR Smart-Way Raceway System

FSR Smart-Way Raceway System Technology Platform: BrightSign BSN.cloud

BrightSign BSN.cloud Trail-Blazing Innovation: Digital Projection Insight 4K HFR 360

Digital Projection Insight 4K HFR 360 Overall Grand Prize Winner: Mersive Technologies Active Learning System

“Every year, we see impressive solutions that could potentially change the way our members—and their customers—do business,” said NSCA director of business resources Mike Abernathy. “Every product we reviewed had impressive, game-changing potential, but these seven winners rose above the rest for what they offer to integrators.”



Additional considerations were made during the judging process in regard to how the products impact user experience (i.e. scalability, versatility, deployment cost, ease of use, ROI, ADA compliance, energy efficiency, etc.) The judges included Abernathy, an industry editor, and a panel of integrators from across North America.