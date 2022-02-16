NowSignage Solutions Help Propel Wingstop UK's Rapid Expansion

Wingstop UK has appointed NowSignage as its digital signage CMS provider for all U.K. restaurants.

Wingstop UK (Lemon Pepper Holdings ltd) is quickly following in the footsteps of its U.S. counterpart in becoming one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry. What began as a small buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant in Garland, Texas, continues to soar to great heights. Today Wingstop Inc. has more than 1,500 restaurants open across the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, U.K., France and the United Arab Emirates.

[Digital Signage: The Future Is Bright]

In 2020, as Wingstop UK began to quickly expand its U.K. restaurant count, Lemon Pepper Holdings appointed NowSignage as its digital signage CMS provider for all U.K. restaurants.

'NowSignage continues to advance their software to provide us with functionality that delivers great result,s.' -Andreia Harwood, Lemon Pepper Holdings marketing director (Image credit: NowSignage)

"In NowSignage we identified an industry-leading content management system that met all our digital signage needs within each restaurant location and had the impressive credentials to match our growth aspirations," said Lemon Pepper Holdings marketing director Andreia Harwood.

Wingstop has since opened 18 U.K. locations as it rapidly expands and increases its Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) presence across the U.K.

[Creating Interactive Experiences with Digital Signage]

In each Wingstop restaurant, NowSignage is installed onto Vestel QP49 SoC displays to power the display of digital menu boards positioned above the counter, as well as screens and video walls located throughout the restaurant and in window displays. Key features of the NowSignage system include:

•Screen Sync: Ideal for the QSR industry, this feature allows a user to seamlessly schedule their content to play in complete synchronization. This new NowSignage Screen Sync feature is fully hardware agnostic and even compatible with System-on-Chip (SoC) displays.

•Content Triggers: Display targeted content based on real-time triggers. NowSignage enables users, at no extra cost, to program digital signage to change content based on demographic (age, gender), environmental factors (weather), or even customer interactions with products via sensor controls.

•Proof-of-Play: Know if media has been played and how many times. This proof of play feature allows users to have total visibility of exactly when and where any particular asset was displayed and for precisely how long.

'It's More Than a Meal--It's a Flavor Experience'

Throughout Wingstop UK's marketing collateral they state "We're not in the wing business. We're in the flavor business--because it's more than a meal, it's a flavor experience." This statement truly resonates when visiting any Wingstop UK location. On passing or entering a Wingstop UK you are immediately immersed into the brand and it's apparent that the content displayed on the store's digital experience is all about tapping into the customer's senses and creating a mouth-watering experience.

[IoT and SoC are Revolutionizing Digital Signage]

"NowSignage continues to advance their software to provide us with functionality that delivers great results," Harwood added. "In the past six months they have released screen sync for our digital menu boards, weather-based content triggers for our window displays and proof-of-play to analyze our content playback. We look forward to using all of these features as we continue to roll out more U.K. locations."