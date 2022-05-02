Now Shipping: Epson High-Lumen Projectors Provide World-Class Image Quality

Epson, a global leader in projectors, announced it is now shipping the new EB-PU 2100 and 2200 Pro Series interchangeable lens projectors for live event and large venue installations. Offering 13,000, 16,000, and 20,000 lumen options, the new lineup includes the world’s smallest and lightest 20,000 lumen projectors—EB-PU2220B and EB-PU2120W—which are 60% smaller and 50% lighter than their predecessors. Representing a new era in large venue and live event projection, the new compact, ultra-lightweight, 3LCD projectors join Epson’s existing Pro Series interchangeable lens line-up offering high-powered projection ranging from 6,000-30,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness.

The new Pro Series models are packed with an advanced tool set and 3-chip 3LCD technology along with WUXGA resolution with 4K Enhancement Technology to deliver crystal-clear, lifelike images. Powered by a 20,000-hour virtually maintenance-free laser light source,5 the new line boasts convenient features ideal for live events, including liquid cooling for enhanced longevity and reliability, 3G-SDI input and output to accommodate daisy-chaining and long cable runs, along with a mechanical shutter to help protect the projectors during laser light shows. The projectors also feature a hermetically sealed optical engine for high-dust resistance and a filter-less cabinet for low-maintenance operation.

“Epson is thrilled to offer this new series of high-performance projectors. The engineering team listened and incorporated feedback from Epson customers around the world, leaving no aspect of the new design untouched,” said Gavin Downey, group product manager, large venue projectors, Epson America. “We’ve already received incredible excitement around the new models, particularly the tremendous size and weight reduction of the 20,000-lumen models, which can translate into real-world savings on delivery, labor, and warehouse storage costs while providing world class 3-chip image quality.”

Additionally, Epson’s new optional PixAlign camera attaches to the projector and adds another layer of convenience with access to powerful installation tools such as projector stacking assist function, tiling assist for edge blends, color calibration, and screen matching. With the PixAlign camera, users also have access to the Simple Stacking function to quickly stack two projectors using just the remote controller. The new projectors also pair with Epson’s extensive lens family, including an ultra-short-throw .35 lens with a unique zero offset design, for added flexibility during installation and when projecting in tight spaces. Offering substantial advantages for rental and staging markets, this new line of projectors simplifies setup and maintenance for an efficient and less intensive installation process.

The six new projectors also come equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) functionality and the easy-to-use Epson Projector Configuration Tool (EPCT) Android and iOS mobile app to streamline multi-projector installations. Users can also control and monitor multiple projectors in a single, large space with Epson Projector Professional Tool (EPPT) and easily manage installed inventory with Epson Projector Management.