Notre Dame Selects ANC For First Major Video Display

The University of Notre Dame has partnered with ANC to install the first major video display system into the iconic Notre Dame Stadium.



“Tradition is the cornerstone Notre Dame football,” said Notre Dame Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick. “The seamless integration of the video display system into Notre Dame Stadium will emphasize our tradition by highlighting our legacy through rich visuals, information, and statistics.”

The video display system is part of a nearly 800,000-square-foot construction project that has added new structures to the west, east, and south sides of Notre Dame Stadium, transforming it into a year-round venue. The video display system will be highlighted by the largest 10mm surface mount (SMD) display in college football, featuring the most physical pixels in an NCAA outdoor venue.

Through a multi-year partnership, ANC will work with Notre Dame to operate the displays during live events, while assisting with content creation for the display system. Understanding the University’s historic legacy, ANC and Notre Dame will develop visuals which blend tradition with the capability to provide more information and entertainment.

“It is an honor to partner with the University of Notre Dame,” said Jerome Cifarelli, President & Chief Executive Officer, ANC. “Combining Notre Dame’s historic legacy with our innovative technology will create an even more memorable experience for students, fans and alumni at one of the most iconic stadiums in the world.”