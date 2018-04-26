Nortek Introduces All-New Xantech HDMI Distribution Line

The What: In an effort to provide security professionals with best-in-class signal management solutions, Nortek Security & Control (NSC) introduced an all-new line of Xantech HDMI Distribution solutions. The new line—including extenders, splitters and switchers, matrix switchers, audio distribution solutions, and a signal manager—was first shown at ISC West 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

The XT-HDBT-EX100-4K18G-KIT is a 4K HDBaseT solution.

The What Else: “For years, security professionals have turned to Xantech for reliability. The Xantech commitment to high-performance solutions is at the heart of everything we do, and the new HDMI line is no exception,” said NSC product manager of new initiatives Neal Ellsworth. “As video distribution becomes a bigger part of surveillance installations and as more ‘security’ dealers are doing A/V projects, it made sense for us to showcase the launch at ISC West. This broad line of HDMI distribution products matches exceptional performance with affordable pricing, giving dealers solutions for every installation need.”

The Bottom Line: The new Xantech line includes: three extenders, five splitters, three matrix switchers, three audio accessories, and an HDMI signal manager.

“The new Xantech HDMI Distribution line continues the brand’s heritage of delivering solid connectivity solutions for all types of installations,” Ellsworth concluded. “We look forward to making installation easier and more profitable for security professionals with this significant introduction.”