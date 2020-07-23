Nine Percent Construction Decline This Year According to New NSCA Report

NSCA has updated its biannual Electronic Systems Outlook report for Summer 2020. It includes construction outlook information based on actual data from Q1 and Q2 of 2020, as well as a forecast outlook for the remainder of 2020, 2021, and beyond.

(Image credit: NSCA)

Overall, the forecast for 2020 construction put in place calls for a 9 percent decrease this year in comparison to the 0 percent growth rate of 2019; according to the NSCA, these numbers were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Summer 2020 edition, the Electronic Systems Outlook report provides an updated view of:

Top markets for renovation and new construction projects

Construction forecasts for 2020 and beyond

Technology growth in vertical markets

Developing a focused sales approach

New business opportunity potential

“In past reports, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index graph indicated that NSCA members continue to attract, onboard, and retain employees at nearly every level,” said NSCA executive director Chuck Wilson. “As U.S. businesses reset and reboot amid the pandemic, the talent shortage may become top of mind for integrators again soon.”

The NSCA Electronic Systems Outlook is free for NSCA members to download.