AV Technology Readers are Bullish on Spending

On Monday, May 5th, I ran a poll in the AV Technology newsletter asking readers if the tariffs had changed their organization’s budget. Results were live and updated each time someone responded. The results shown were captured on Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET.

To be honest, I was a bit nervous about running this poll. I didn’t want to be the bearer of more bad news if the overwhelming majority responded, “Our budget has been frozen for the foreseeable future.” But I had to let the chips fall where they may.

(Image credit: Future)

Given the headlines in the news these days, I was pleasantly surprised to see that our AV Technology readers, who comprise end-user AV/IT decision makers within corporate, enterprise, financial, higher education, and other commercial markets, remain resilient.

For 60 percent of respondents, it’s full steam ahead. In fact, 21 percent said, “We’re hedging our bets and buying everything we can now.” Another 39 percent said, “Our budget remains unchanged.”

InfoComm is in a few weeks, and I am sure you’ll see plenty of new technologies to help fill your budget.