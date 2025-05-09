AV Technology Readers are Bullish on Spending

Check out the results of a recent poll asking AV Technology readers if their organization's budget had changed because of the tariffs. You might be surprised. We were!

AV Technology Readers on Affects of Tariffs
On Monday, May 5th, I ran a poll in the AV Technology newsletter asking readers if the tariffs had changed their organization’s budget. Results were live and updated each time someone responded. The results shown were captured on Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET.

To be honest, I was a bit nervous about running this poll. I didn’t want to be the bearer of more bad news if the overwhelming majority responded, “Our budget has been frozen for the foreseeable future.” But I had to let the chips fall where they may.

Poll results

Given the headlines in the news these days, I was pleasantly surprised to see that our AV Technology readers, who comprise end-user AV/IT decision makers within corporate, enterprise, financial, higher education, and other commercial markets, remain resilient.

For 60 percent of respondents, it’s full steam ahead. In fact, 21 percent said, “We’re hedging our bets and buying everything we can now.” Another 39 percent said, “Our budget remains unchanged.”

InfoComm is in a few weeks, and I am sure you’ll see plenty of new technologies to help fill your budget.

Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn

