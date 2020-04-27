NewTek Ships Latest TriCaster Mini 4K With Tools for Small Production Teams

The What: NewTek is shipping the latest version of the TriCaster Mini 4K. New enhancements to the compact, live multicamera video production system include features like Live Story Creator and LivePanel, designed to make the production of network-quality shows easier for lone producers or small teams.

The What Else: Live Story Creator allows an individual to run an entire production from a Microsoft Word document. A script built in Microsoft Word includes triggers actions when loaded into the TriCaster Mini 4K, allowing the storyteller to concentrate solely on delivery of the message rather than on technical setup and production.

LivePanel introduces customizable, browser-based remote control of the TriCaster Mini 4K from anywhere on the same local area network, letting anyone including the presenter control live switching, compositing, mix/effects, media playback, audio, automation, and more, from devices including tablets, smartphones, and laptops. Configurable macros are now also supported, allowing routine but complex tasks and sequences to be executed at the push of a button.

Two channels of Skype input allow simultaneous guest contributors to participate from their studios, laptops, or phones across the globe, all presented with broadcast graphics for titles, double box effects, and more. TriCaster Mini 4K will also ship with two recently announced Spark Plus IO 4K p60 encode/decode converters, enabling IP-based, NDI-first workflows using existing inputs and outputs.

“NewTek’s mission has always been to make it possible for a single person or a small team to deliver a show that looks like real television. There has never been a time when this has been more relevant,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president of R&D for the Vizrt Group. “The new TriCaster Mini 4K allows anyone from CEOs to ministers to teachers to create amazing shows and get them online from virtually anywhere.”

The Bottom Line: The enhanced TriCaster Mini 4K is designed to provide easy setup with extensive live production capabilities including broadcast-quality, fully customizable virtual sets to turn any living room, garage, or basement into a professional studio reflecting the identity or brand of any business, house of worship, school, or agency. Broadcast graphics, media playback, one-touch automated control, multi-channel remote Skype video calling, integrated replay, social media integration, and more are all delivered at up to full UHD p60 resolution.

TriCaster Mini 4K is now available at $7,995 USMSRP.