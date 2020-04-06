NewTek Ships Accessible UHD PTZ Camera

The What: NewTek is now shipping the PTZUHD, a pan-tilt-zoom camera that transmits full 4K60 video directly to NDI-compatible receiving devices across a standard network. The NewTek PTZUHD camera allows content creators to capture and deliver UHD video with native support for resolutions up to 2160p60 using a 30X optical zoom lens and a high-quality Sony CMOS sensor.

[NewTek Launches Next-Gen TriCaster Mini With UHD and Mobile Integration]

The What Else: The NewTek PTZUHD camera represents NDI|HX implementation. The result is reduced latency output at low bandwidth, which puts less strain on the network. NewTek PTZUHD is a broadcast-quality camera solution for NDI-powered video production workflows, and enables the future-proofing of broadcast and sports workflows. It can also enable professional audiovisual producers to deliver critical stories and content.

“Right now, nothing is more important than the transmission of valuable information fast and effectively. With this 4K PTZ camera, one person with a TriCaster can produce an incredible live show,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president of R&D for the Vizrt Group. "This has never been more relevant than today, when both cutting costs, keeping fewer people on a set and getting a story out to the internet is more important. PTZUHD is the first accessible broadcast quality PTZ camera that is ready for the future with IP that solves real problems and helps further our mission that matters more today than ever."

The Bottom Line: Requiring only a single Ethernet connection for setup, power, operation, and signal flow, digital media producers and content creators can explore new ways to evolve their productions into 4K. The camera pairs natively with the TriCaster Mini 4K and TriCaster TC1 for a configuration-free NDI experience.

The NewTek PTZUHD cameras are available now and are priced at $4,995 USMSRP.